The Quantum Miami conference turning up the heat this Crypto Winter during Miami Blockchain Week – Cointelegraph

Quantum Miami 2023 sets the global cryptocurrency stage as thousands of crypto industry trailblazers, Web3 leaders, high-net-worth investors, global media and blockchain technologists converge together in Miami at the James L. Knight Center from Jan. 25 through 27, 2023.

Building on the massive momentum from last January’s Bitcoin-themed conference, Quantum Miami is being presented by many of the same event production teams as The North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami and the Fantom Developer Conference held in Abu Dhabi last fall.

The event is owned by Quantum Fintech Group managing director and Lif3 founder Harry Yeh from Quantum Events.

“Quantum Miami is poised to be the biggest crypto investor conference to date, by addressing the current global economic market and the investment opportunities in today’s evolving Web3 landscape,” said Yeh. “The best crypto investors and blockchain entrepreneurs know that great fortunes are born in bear markets. That’s why we’re bringing together today’s most successful industry pioneers, Web3 revolutionaries, and brilliant minds who are currently shaping and shifting the future of blockchain technology, like Andre Cronje — the ‘Godfather of DeFi’ and arguably the most notorious and prolific developer in the space — who just made his triumphant return to Fantom Foundation.” The full list of high-profile investors and speakers attending the conference will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the event.

Miami’s tech-forward mayor Frances Suarez echoed Yeh’s comments, designating Quantum Miami as the official flagship event of Miami Blockchain Week. “This is not just a conference, it’s a live incubator of real, future-shaping blockchain projects.”

The Quantum Events team has over 20 years of combined experience putting on the highest-caliber, award-winning productions with diverse and dynamic speakers from across the globe. Next year’s conference will spotlight up-and-coming trends within DeFi, Web3, NFTs, the Metaverse, asset taxation and protection, and so much more.

Jason Kamen, CEO of Quantum Events, says:

“This year, we’re laser-focused on providing the right platform for the forward-thinking and disruptive Web3 projects to evolve and expand from. Attendees will hear new ideas and insights from thought leaders from around the world and network with innovators and investors responsible for shaping the future of the entire Web3 ecosystem, all while enjoying an authentic taste of that famous Miami nightlife. This is truly going to be an unmissable event for those invested or interested in this industry.”

Limited early-bird tickets are available through Nov. 30 for both in-person and virtual attendees. The organizers assert that attending in person comes with some surprises. One lucky attendee last year at The North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 won a ticket to space, and winners of the FantomDC Hackathon received a total of $1 million. Who knows what exciting surprises await in-person attendees in 2023.

For more information on Quantum Miami or further inquiries about attending, media accreditation, speaking and sponsorship, visit the site.

