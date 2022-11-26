Best Black Friday streaming video deals: Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and more – TechHive

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Whether you’re just jumping on the cord-cutting bandwagon or you’re looking to upgrade, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up streaming video hardware. The big day is here, and we’ve zeroed in on some steep discounts on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia, and Roku devices.

The deals run the gamut from basic HD streaming sticks that cost about as much as an iTunes movie purchase to top-of-the-line 4K set-top boxes with HDR and wired ethernet ports. Interested in other smart home and home entertainment deals?

Check out TechHive’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Yes, while it might seem like everything is “on sale” all year long, retailers really do slash prices for Black Friday. And we’ve found legitimate good deals on every type, from sticks to set-top boxes. TechHive’s editors work hard to point out the best deals we can find, ignoring products labeled as “deals” when the asking price is no different than at any other time of the year.

No. We’ve reviewed nearly every one of the on-sale models listed above, and we’re only pointing out products from the top manufacturers—Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku—and we’re confident these deals are good values. That said, set-top boxes cost more because they have more features and higher performance, although processor power mostly only impacts the speed at which menus load. That said, a low price isn’t an indication of a streaming device’s overall quality.

Be sure to check out this list of TechHive’s favorite media streaming devices, with picks for a variety of price points.

Whether you’re shopping for a basic HD player or a 4K set-top box with all the trimmings, we have something to fit your budget.

We’ve spotted a range of enticing streaming video discounts on Amazon, particularly for its Fire TV sticks, so remember to keep checking back throughout the day.

Of course, Amazon isn’t alone in offering great streaming video deals for Black Friday. Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.

It’s today! If you don’t get a chance to pull the trigger today, we expect to see more deals on Cyber Monday, which comes on November 28.

Unlike Prime Day, most Black Friday deals on Amazon are open to everyone, not just Prime members.

That said, Amazon Prime subscribers do get to unlock free shipping for many items, among other benefits (chiefly Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming).

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139, and you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

