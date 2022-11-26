Biggest Movers: XRP Climbs to 3-Week High, DOGE Nearly 10% Higher – Market Updates Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Eliman Dambell

Xrp rallied to a three-week high on Friday, breaking out of a long-term resistance level in the process. The token rose to its highest level since early November, as prices surged for a fifth straight session. Dogecoin also hit a multi-week high, rising by nearly 10% today.

XRP, formerly known as ripple, rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, with the token rallying to a three-week high.

Following a low of $0.3792 on Thursday, XRP/USD rose to an intraday high of $0.4169 earlier today.

The move saw XRP climb to its highest point since November 8, when the token was trading at $0.4667.

Looking at the chart, bullish momentum intensified once the token broke out of a ceiling at $0.4050.

In addition to this, the relative strength index (RSI) of 14-days has also surged, and is now hovering marginally below a resistance at the 50.00 level.

As a result, XRP has moved lower, with price trading at $0.4039 as of writing.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was another notable mover in today’s session, as the token also rallied to a multi-week high.

DOGE/USD rose to a peak of $0.09099, less than a day after prices were trading at a bottom of $0.08089.

This surge in price has pushed the meme coin to its strongest point since November 14, and comes following a breakout of its $0.0870 ceiling.

Prices have since slipped from earlier highs, which, like XRP above, comes after a collision with a wall on the RSI indicator.

As of writing, the index is tracking at 51.22, which is marginally below a ceiling of 51.50.

Currently, dogecoin is trading at $0.08749, which is roughly 8% higher than yesterday’s low.

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

source