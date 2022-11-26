What Planets Are Retrograde December? 2022 Is Ending With A Bang – Elite Daily

A rare fourth Mercury rx is underway.

If things have felt a little too quiet in the cosmos, things are about to get very interesting. Though the main culprit of chaos will be Mars, as its retrograde in Gemini continues throughout the remainder of the year, inner planet Mercury is getting ready to join the party, while an outer planet will finally station direct, and another will remain retrograde. The good thing is that outer planet retrogrades are far less noticeable because they’re farther away from the sun, but that still brings the total amount of retrograde planets in December 2022 to a whopping four.

During the month of December, only one planet will *actually* be stationing retrograde — it just so happens to be the most ominous, Mercury. Typically, Mercury retrogrades only three times per year, but 2022 obviously had to be extra and go out with a bang. With Mars retrograde in Gemini, Mercury’s sign, things are bound to get interesting this month — and right before the ball drops.

Retrogrades occur when a planet slows down in the sky, appearing to retrace its steps through the cosmos. While planets can’t actually move backward, the idleness of a planet that typically moves quite swiftly tends to affect everyone in major ways, bringing up complications regarding the planet in question. When inner planets like Mercury, Venus, or Mars station retrograde, it tends to be pretty noticeable, since they’re so close to Earth that they can be seen with a naked eye. Outer planets, like Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, however, retrograde for much longer, since they’re further away from Earth, and naturally move pretty slowly.

In December, a total of four planets will be retrograde, but one of them, Neptune, will station direct before the month’s over. Uranus will continue its retrograde throughout the month, but since this planet spends several months retrograde every year, this period is far less noticeable. Mars retrograde, however, is much more rare, taking place only once every two years, which causes this period to be far more apparent. Mercury will station retrograde at the very end of the month, but since this happens at least three times annually, it’s nothing too unfamiliar.

Mercury is the planet that rules over thoughts, communication, and ideas. When it stations retrograde, it tends to create challenges when it comes to sharing and receiving important details and information. Taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn, Mercury retrograde will prompt every sign to review and revise goals, ambitions, and future plans and endeavors. Capricorn is a sign all about prioritizing success and achievement, so this retrograde is bound to invite you to take a closer look at your current and future endeavors, to determine whether you’re on the right track. Now may not be the best time to launch any new plans or pursuits. Instead, use this time to reorganize and restructure your current goals.

The house Capricorn rules over in your birth chart is where you’re prone to notice a period of review arising during this period. It may also be a time when important information you receive may need a second look. Since Mars is currently retrograde in one of Mercury’s signs, conflict and discourse may also be a theme during this Mercury rx. Be sure to be mindful of weaponizing words or important information against others during this period.

