Flasko (FLSK) Is Aiming For The Top While Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Solana (SOL) Decline – newsbtc.com

After cryptocurrency prices crashed after the US FEDs announced increased interest rates, the cryptocurrency market has stalled. Investors in cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) have had a rough week due to widespread market sell-offs.

In other cryptocurrency news, Flasko has been a big boon as investors rush to capitalize on the trillion-dollar wine and spirits sector.

The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a meteoric rise in 2021, only to fall to levels that experts feel are still excessive. Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s native token dropped 68% in value in 2022. The decline in value may be attributed to a combination of factors, including general crypto market weakness and more realistic expectations for this particular digital asset. Given that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is only a “meme currency” with no practical value, it was only a matter of time till the Shiba Inu (SHIB) bubble burst and it plummeted. This is why smart Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors quickly sold their Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins early in 2021 and are now showing interest in the Flasko presale.

On October 11th, a major decentralized banking application on the Solana (SOL) Network was hacked for $116 million, accelerating the downward trend. The limited liquidity of the Mango (MNGO) token, which is used as collateral on the Mango Markets platform, made the oracle vulnerable to assault. Solana (SOL)’s TVL in compromised smart contracts was equivalent to nine percent.

On the same day, German cloud and data center operator Hetzner blocked all crypto-related traffic. In terms of service, the corporation forbids its users from participating in “node operations,” such as mining, farming, data graphing, or storage related to the Solana (SOL) blockchain. There are other cloud storage providers available to Solana (SOL) nodes, and Lido Finance has certified that the threat to their validators has been eliminated. Such unfortunate circumstances caused Solana (SOL) to plummet heavily while also losing investors’ interest in Solana (SOL).

Investors worldwide have begun focusing on an upcoming NFT platform that allows people to invest in luxury and vintage wines, champagnes, and whiskeys as fractionalized NFTs – Flasko. People that couldn’t afford these expensive liquor bottles in the past will now be able to own a fraction of them. As you buy the NFT in full, you’ll get full ownership of the bottle along with free delivery of that bottle to the location of your choice.

The second stage of the Flasko presale has begun, with one presale token costing only $0.085. Investors are rushing to purchase Flasko tokens because experts predict that the Flasko token could increase to between $2.80 – $3.20.

