Samsung introduces a slew of new stylish cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4 – SamMobile – Samsung news

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is easily the best flip phone available right now, and one could recommend it to someone looking for that specific design. It has all the new features and already looks stunning. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still a phone, and it needs protection. If you are looking for a new case for your Galaxy Z Flip 4, then Samsung has your back.

Black Friday deals are already live for consumers on the official Samsung website. Now, Samsung has introduced five different choices of stylish cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. These cases cater to different categories, i.e., toughness, luxury, or just to flex your style. Most cases have some exciting new color options as well.

The new additions include the Flap Leather Cover, Silicone Cover with Strap, Silicone Cover with Ring, Clear Slim Cover, and Clear Cover with Ring. The Flap Leather Cover adds a slim layer of leather protection to your phone without compromising its stylish design. The flap-back design also protects the hinge. It is available in Black, Peach, and Serene Purple options.

The Silicone Cover with Strap adds a premium feel and gives you the option to add your own strap for more customization. It is available in White-Orange and Black-Green color options. The Silicone Cover with Ring is designed such that you can slip your finger inside the ring to securely hold the phone while using it. The case is available in five colors; Arctic Blue, Bora Purple, Khaki, Pink, and Navy.

The Clear Slim cover is transparent and lets you show off the premium color of your phone without worrying about drops and scratches. Lastly, the Clear Slim cover with Ring adds a ring for you to slip on your finger and hold onto your phone tightly while showing off your phone’s color.

