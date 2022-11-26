Microsoft introduces new Surface devices that take the Windows PC into the next era of computing – Microsoft Stories India – Microsoft

November 15, 2022 | Microsoft News Center India

Announces pre-orders of Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, starting November 15

New Delhi, November 15, 2022: Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, will commence from November 15 in India via Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

Microsoft recently shared its vision for the next era of the Windows PC, where the PC and the cloud intersect and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences. The new Surface product launches bring the best of Microsoft together on a single device, enabling all users to participate, be seen, heard, and express their creativity.

Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, “We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. For the past ten years, Surface has challenged the convention of the PC through innovative form factors and new interaction models that transformed what the industry expects from a laptop, desktop, tablet, and mobile productivity device. More importantly, Surface and Windows helped remove barriers, empowering each of us to connect, create, work, learn, and play in ways that are new and natural. With Windows 11, new Surface products, apps and experiences, today we take the next step on our journey.”

Surface Pro 9



A decade ago, Microsoft merged the benefits of a powerful laptop, versatile tablet, and ink-ready studio and today, Surface Pro 9 raises the bar again. The device features the iconic built-in kickstand and a stunning, edge-to-edge 13” PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colors. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.

Surface Pro 9 offers a choice of processors – 12th Gen Intel® Core processor built on the Intel® Evo™ platform[1] with Thunderbolt™ 4, or Microsoft SQ®3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity[2] (*for commercial use only). In either case, users will be getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life3 , and Secured-core capabilities.

The Intel® Core processor offers incredible power and performance. Built on the Intel® Evo™ platform, it’s ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, and intense workloads – with up to 50% more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt™ 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up.

The Microsoft SQ®3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity, and up to 19 hours of battery life[3]. It unlocks new AI features made possible through an entirely new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that transforms how users connect with people in their life. Capable of more than 15 trillion calculations per second, the NPU in Surface Pro 9 drives new experiences with Windows Studio effects.

Starting at INR 105,999, Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors[4] and provides options of personalization with its Signature Keyboard.

Surface Laptop 5



From the effortless opening and fast log-in with Windows Hello, to the touchscreen, precision touchpad, and perfect typing experience, Surface Laptop 5 offers the craftsmanship, comfort, and capabilities to jump in and produce your best work.

Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life[1] and now features Thunderbolt™ 4. Powered by the latest Intel® Evo™ platform, Surface Laptop 5 is over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.

Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5” or 15” options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, providing users with the best possible picture, vivid colors and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions. The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing[1], to fully immerse users in their content. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.

Starting at INR 107,999, Surface Laptop 5 comes with new capabilities enabling customers to enjoy a fully immersive content experience and do it all on their terms.

Pre-order information

The devices are available for pre-orders starting November 15, 2022, via authorized retailers such as Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

On purchase of a Surface Pro 9, customers will be eligible for a complimentary Surface Pro Keyboard (black) worth INR 14,999 and on purchase of Surface Laptop 5, customers will be eligible for a complimentary Surface poppy red Arc Mouse worth INR 7,499.

They will be generally available from November 29 in the following configurations in India:

(Windows 11 Home)

(Windows 11 Pro)





[1] Requires Dolby Atmos® encoded content and audio.[1] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.[1] Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel® Evo™ platform[2] This variant is available only for commercial customers in India. 5G not available in all areas; compatibility and performance depends on carrier network, plan and other factors. See carrier for details and pricing.[3] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.[4] Colors available on selected models only. Available colors, sizes, finishes, and processors may vary by store, market, and configuration. *Offer till 28th November or till offer stocks last

