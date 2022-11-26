‘People who know him’: Journalist shares Djed Spence update after worrying Instagram activity – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Djed Spence’s situation after he deleted every post related to Spurs on his Instagram account.

Spence completely removed any mention of Tottenham Hotspur from his social media this week, and many worried that this indicated that something had gone wrong behind the scenes with the full-back.

However, while Spence’s activity had some concerned, Gold says that it may not be anything to worry about.

Indeed, the journalist says that he’s spoken to people who know Spence well and they say that this is something the defender does every so often in order to just reset his Instagram account.

Gold shared what he knows about Spence’s online activity.

“There was a load of stuff buzzing around about Djed Spence because he got rid of a load of stuff of his Instagram account and everyone went to the worst case scenario there,” Gold said.

“I asked some people who know him and it’s apparently something he’s done a few times in recent years. He has abit of a purge of his account and a reset. It has nothing about Spurs now, but it has nothing about Forest, Middlesbrough or any of his previous teams.

“What I’m told is he’s done it about three times, what it means I have no idea. Whether it means anything I don’t know.”

This really doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about.

Spence is just making sure his Instagram is up to date, and we’re sure that Spurs related posts will be populating his page in no time.

Of course, it’s logical to be concerned about this activity, but on this occasion, it seems as though Spurs fans have been reading too much into social media.

