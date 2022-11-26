Microsoft Office 2021 Is Only $30 For Black Friday – GameSpot

This is an affordable way to get your hands on Word, Excel, and other popular software.

November 21, 2022

As part of StackCommerce’s Black Friday sale, GameSpot readers can get a tremendous deal on Microsoft Office Professional 2021. For just $30, you get lifetime access to the 2021 version of Microsoft Office. Both the Windows and Mac versions of Office are available at this price. Considering a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 starts at $70, this deal is well worth considering. After purchasing, you’ll immediately get a license key that can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Office Professional is a well-rounded package that should meet all your computing needs. This includes:

Your download links will become available as soon as your purchase is finalized, making it easy to get your software installed and start working. This purchase grants you a single license for a single PC, and it must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Most people will want to spring for the standard PC version, although Mac users will want to pick up this version.

Not only is this a great deal for folks who will use the Office lineup every day, but it’s a great backup for everyone. Opening Word documents, Excel files, or PowerPoint presentations in third-party software can result in a bunch of funky formatting errors. But for only $30, you can permanently remedy that issue and ensure you always have the software needed for any incoming email attachments.

We should stress that buying a Microsoft Office license means you’re locked into the 2021 version, whereas Microsoft 365 users get the latest updates and new versions of the software as they release. However, the changes between each iteration of Microsoft Office are incremental–most people would likely be satisfied using the 2021 version for the next five years or so. And at this price, you really can’t go wrong here. Even if you decide to purchase new licenses in a year or so, you’re still getting great value.

