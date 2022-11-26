Apple's Black Friday Event Underway in Some Countries, Begins in U.S. Tomorrow – MacRumors

Apple’s annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event has started in Australia and New Zealand, with customers able to receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products through November 28.



The offer is available for select iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, Beats, and accessories. As usual, many of Apple’s latest products are excluded, such as the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Mac Studio.

Apple’s four-day shopping event will also be available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and select other countries starting tomorrow.

In the U.S., gift card values will be as follows:

The promotion is available on Apple’s online store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple’s retail store locations. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible for a gift card, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

Black Friday is one of the few occasions per year that Apple offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup for the latest discounts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, accessories, and more.

Apple gift cards are now all-in-one and can be used towards the purchase of products, subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, iCloud+ storage, and more.

