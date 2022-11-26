Hulu + Live TV Review 2022: What is Hulu and is it worth it? – Cord Cutters News – Cord Cutters News

Many of the streaming service offers that appear on cordcuttersnews.com are from companies which may also provide our site with compensation. This allows us to support our site and continue to provide you with the most up to date entertainment and streaming content. Our team prides itself in providing objective news, reviews, opinions, and other related content to educate our readers so you can make informed decisions. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Hulu Plus Live TV is the most popular provider in the growing live video streaming market, with more than four million subscribers. It provides access to both live TV channels and a wide range of on-demand movies and shows.

It is the over-the-top (OTT) offering from Hulu, a streaming service that launched back in 2008 as a joint ABC and FOX venture to take their programming to on-demand audiences. Hulu is now owned by The Walt Disney Company and has more than 80 million subscribers. The service launched Hulu Plus Live TV in May 2017 — it was formed as part of a joint streaming venture between 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company.

Hulu Plus Live TV is a great option for families and sports fans. It’s even our top ranked streaming service for sports.

No streaming service is perfect and Hulu Plus Live TV is no exception. At a cost of $64.99 per month, you may be expecting more DVR storage than 50 hours. But to get more than 50 hours of storage, you’ll need to pay $9.99 more per month. Also, the $64.99 price is not ad-free. You can get Hulu Plus Live TV ad-free for an additional $6 per month. Without adding any premium channels, you could be up to a cost of $80.99 per month if you want more DVR storage and an ad-free experience.

Get 65+ channels along with a library of 8,000+ on-demand titles! Bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more great content.

Compared to its competitors, Hulu Plus Live TV is averagely priced among other live streaming services. At $64.99/mo., it offers live channels, Hulu’s full on-demand library, and 50 hours of DVR storage.

Hulu Plus Live TV offers add-ons for extra DVR storage which cost an extra $10/mo. and premium channels which cost various prices. This is similar to services like Sling or fuboTV which offer a similar process for premium channels through package tiers or add ons. Other services like Philo offer unlimited DVR storage included in their monthly subscription price. However, these services may have a storage time limit or fewer channels overall. Check out more with our full breakdown of Hulu packages and pricing.

Users who like Hulu’s on-demand streaming service will enjoy Hulu Plus Live TV. Its functionality integrates the same large text and color scheme as Hulu’s on-demand library. The app displays four titles at a time with a small description under each title on the home screen. Series details are organized by season on the left and episodes with a small description to the right—much like the on-demand library. Live content broadcasts with a 30 second delay after most cable companies, which is average among most live streaming services. Subscribers will also enjoy consistent streaming without any lag.

Standout features include the Live TV Guide, the search tool, and the home screen which each carry over Hulu’s large font and color schemes. The home screen displays a personalized list of each user’s favorite shows, movies, and frequently watched channels. Hulu Plus Live TV’s channel guide is a grid across all platforms and displays what is currently playing and what is coming on next. Subscribers can also record content to the DVR right from the TV channel guide. The search tool is responsive and organizes search results into three groups: “Top Results,” “Movies,” and “Episodes.” This makes it easy for users to find what they are looking for.

Hulu Plus Live TV can be watched on any device that permits users to download the service’s app. Other options include web browsers on computers and laptops. It is compatible with these devices:

Learn more about Hulu supported devices and how it stacks up to competitors here.

Hulu Plus Live TV provides subscribers with more than 10,000 channels and an extensive range of content options from the best on-demand TV shows and movies to live TV. And if that’s not enough, it offers premium channel add-ons. It is safe to say, there is no shortage of content.

For Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers who have cut the cord on cable, live TV is a much-desired feature. Whether you have the ad or ad-free package, you’ll enjoy live channels like National Geographic, Disney Channel, TNT, USA, FX, Lifetime, HGTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, CBS Sports and more. The local live channels available in your area may vary. Compared to the competition, Hulu Plus Live TV has the largest selection of local channels. However, it is worth noting that Comedy Central, BBC and Cheddar News are not offered.

Sports is one of the big appeals of Hulu Plus Live TV for sports lovers. Channels like Big Ten Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS, TNT and NBC Sports Network among others, provide a robust selection of national and regional sports. While not quite as comprehensive as fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV is a great option for watching NFL action, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

If you’re a movie buff, you will be in luck with Hulu Plus Live TV. Its library contains more than 10,000 movies and TV episodes, including Hulu Originals. Subscribers have the option to add on premium movie channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ for additional fees ranging from $8.99 to $14.99 per month. Top competition in the world of movies and TV shows, Netflix still comes out ahead for many due to their larger movie library and popular originals.

Hulu Plus Live TV offers 26 out of the 35 top cable channels and some Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). Subscribers also get access to all the National Sports channels and many premium channels are available to add on. Hulu Live TV is most noticeably missing Viacom channels, which include Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1. It’s also missing AMC, Animal Planet, Hallmark, OWN, and TLC. However, subscribers can find shows from these channels available in their on-demand library. Before choosing a streaming service, determine which live channels are a must-have for everyone watching or try a Hulu free trial to find out what the service has to offer.

Hulu Plus Live TV offers many premium channels to add on with its live TV service. Here is a complete list of available channels:

Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers can record content for later viewing with 50 hours of storage, which can be quadrupled to 200 hours for an extra $9.99/mo. with Enhanced Cloud DVR. The service also offers users the option to add their favorite shows or sports teams to My Stuff, which ensures that all future episodes or matches will be recorded automatically. They are then able to fast-forward or rewind through recorded content, but not live TV streams. The service continues to play current content in a minimized window while viewers browse for other things to watch.

Hulu Plus Live TV provides individual accounts for up to 6 users, each of which receives a personalized service tailored to their preferences and interests. Subscribers can create profiles that restrict viewing to specific content and block certain types of programming. There is even an option to limit searches to only return viewing options that meet specific requirements.

Viewers can watch Hulu Plus Live TV on 2 simultaneous streams, which can be upgraded to any number of home systems and 3 mobile devices with the Unlimited Screens add-on for $9.99/mo.

With Hulu’s playback feature, viewers can rewind most live channels to the beginning of the show or movie currently running. Subscribers to an ad-free plan can download shows and movies to smartphones or tablets to watch on-the-go. Access downloaded favorites offline—no need for Wi-Fi or data.

Hulu Plus Live TV is an outstanding option for people looking to cut the cable cord. In addition to carrying dozens of live entertainment, news, and sports channels, the service also provides access to an impressive library of on-demand movies and TV shows. Hulu Plus Live TV also delivers a strong user experience — subscribers can create six profiles per account and restrict the content available to individual users. New subscribers interested in testing things out can take advantage of Hulu’s free 7-day trial.

