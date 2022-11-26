Top 10 MacBook Black Friday Weekend Deals – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

The best Black Friday weekend deals include MacBook savings.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Black Friday weekend deals deliver impressive discounts on Apple MacBook computers. We’ve rounded up our top picks across the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines.

Black Friday may be over technically, but weekend deals are in full swing. To make your holiday shopping a bit easier, we’ve rounded up the top 10 Black Friday MacBook deals for the weekend.

Take advantage of limited-time discounts from well-known Apple resellers and check out our Mac Price Guide and look for the green price tag icon next to applicable prices to bring up coupon details.

$799 MacBook Air

This $949 MacBook Air deal offers $250 in savings.

The exclusive M1 MacBook Air $949 deal is live, putting the 16GB model in the hands of customers looking for a top MacBook Air deal for Black Friday. Unlike the $799 standard model with 8GB of memory, this higher end config has double the amount of memory for $150 more.

Best M1 MacBook Air promotions

M2 MacBook Air

Every MacBook Air M2 is discounted with coupon.

Those looking for excellent battery life and support for only one external display should look no further than Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air. Equipped with the Apple Silicon M2 chip, every model is currently discounted by up to $200 with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama.

Top MacBook Air M2 deals

M2 MacBook Air (8C GPU, 8GB, 256GB): $1,049 ($150 off) + $40 off AppleCare with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama

at Adorama M2 MacBook Air (10C GPU, 16GB, 1TB): $1,699 ($200 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama

14-inch MacBook Pro

Upgraded configurations are marked down for Black Friday weekend.

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for business users on the go. It can handle grueling tasks like image editing in Adobe Photoshop — and is portable enough to carry in a laptop bag with ease.

Top MacBook Pro 14-inch deals

16-inch MacBook Pro

Save $100s on Apple’s MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Those looking for the extra screen real estate found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro can choose from extra storage to more memory — all at a discount in our 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide.

16-inch MacBook Pro savings

Black Friday may be over technically, but weekend deals are in full swing. To make your holiday shopping a bit easier, we’ve rounded up the top 10 Black Friday MacBook deals for the weekend.

Take advantage of limited-time discounts from well-known Apple resellers and check out our Mac Price Guide and look for the green price tag icon next to applicable prices to bring up coupon details.

The exclusive M1 MacBook Air $949 deal is live, putting the 16GB model in the hands of customers looking for a top MacBook Air deal for Black Friday. Unlike the $799 standard model with 8GB of memory, this higher end config has double the amount of memory for $150 more.

Those looking for excellent battery life and support for only one external display should look no further than Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air. Equipped with the Apple Silicon M2 chip, every model is currently discounted by up to $200 with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama.

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for business users on the go. It can handle grueling tasks like image editing in Adobe Photoshop — and is portable enough to carry in a laptop bag with ease.

Those looking for the extra screen real estate found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro can choose from extra storage to more memory — all at a discount in our 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide.

One of the year's hottest Black Friday deals has been extended at Amazon, as you can still grab Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, a discount of $50 off retail.

Saturday's best deals include up to $250 off an M1 MacBook Air, $400 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a second-generation Apple Pencil for $89, and much more.

The best Apple deals continue to roll in, as AI readers can exclusively save $550 on Apple's upgraded 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 16-core GPU.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Black Friday deal extended: get AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon

How to enroll and unenroll your Mac in the Apple public beta program

Daily deals Nov. 26: $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $60 off Apple Watch Ultra, $169 Smart Keyboard Folio, more

How to use Low Power Mode on Apple Watch

Mixfly ultra-compact Apple Watch charger review: Good enough, and inexpensive

Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store

How to update apps on Apple TV 4K

Top 10 MacBook Black Friday Weekend Deals

One of the year's hottest Black Friday deals has been extended at Amazon, as you can still grab Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, a discount of $50 off retail.

Saturday's best deals include up to $250 off an M1 MacBook Air, $400 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a second-generation Apple Pencil for $89, and much more.

The best Apple deals continue to roll in, as AI readers can exclusively save $550 on Apple's upgraded 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 16-core GPU.

There are many protective cases available for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here are our top picks from what's on the market.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple has officially released the ability to get in touch with emergency services by texting via satellite on iPhone 14. Here's how the service works and how you can test it yourself.

Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2.

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

There are some Apple Watch accessories on Amazon that are absolute garbage. Every once in a while, something pops out of the pile that's worth it.

The DBPower Portable Power Station isn't a perfect product, but it gets the job done with a tiny footprint and a relatively low price.

Don't throw it in with your airplane luggage, but the Harber Everyday Briefcase is a smart, extremely well-made, and roomy bag for carrying a MacBook Pro.

Nuphy's Halo65 is a mechanical wireless keyboard that's fairly compact and great to use, but its small size is countered by its premium pricing.

Modern portable power stations should meet some minimum requirements for consideration, and the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X struggles to meet any.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source