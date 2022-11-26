Infinity PAD (IPAD) Down 0.01% Saturday: What's Next? – InvestorsObserver

Infinity PAD (IPAD) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has dropped 0.66% to $0.00595830003.



Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Infinity PAD a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day. IPAD’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.



What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

