The meme crypto Dogecoin takes a jump Bitcoin falls – CoinGape

Crypto News Today:

The global market cap was up by 1.68%, from the previous day and stands at $839.72 Billion. However, the crypto market volume decreased by 19.78%.

Bitcoin, one of the leading cryptocurrencies, has shown a drop of 0.29% in the day.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has said he will be launching an alternative phone if the platform is banned on Android and iOS.

While replying to Liz Wheeler on Twitter, Musk made the statement. Wheeler had asked the billionaire, to launch a new phone if both Android and Apple denies to let Twitter function. She also claimed that people will ditch the two phones and switch to the other by Musk.

Replying to this, Musk said that if such a day comes, he will.

This tweet has also garnered interesting replies from Twitter users.

A group of hackers stole approximately $477 million worth of cryptocurrency from the exchange FTX and is now left with only ETH with $21,379,788. The coins were converted into different cryptocurrencies, but the majority of it, approximately $28 million was converted into Ether.

They started converting Ethereum to Bitcoin by converting it into a product called RenBTC. Once a $32 billion crypto empire, FTX, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. on the 11th of November, this year. The major insult to the failing FTX was a robbery of millions of dollars.



Genesis Global Capital has come under the radar of US Security Regulators.

The interconnected of the digital assets firms will be investigated. The relationship pf the firm with retail investors will also be a part of the investigation. It will also be looking at breaches of any security law by the subsidiaries.

It is one of the companies which is supposed to be questioned following the collapse of FTX on 11 November 2022. The issuing of new credits has been temporarily suspended by the lending group in the Digital Currency Firm.



Dogecoin has made its comeback by jumping up by 11.55% and its market cap stands at $12.664 Billion. The trading volume is $1.373.

The other memecoin Shiba Inu has also taken a jump of approximately 4%. Shiba Inu’s every token is costing $0.000009 with a trading volume of $191.274 USD. The current ranking is at 15 in terms of Market cap.





DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

source