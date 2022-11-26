Welcome Back, Cable TV: Americans Think There Are Too Many Streaming Services – PCMag

Do you subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple+, and Discovery+? It's too much.

How many streaming video services do you pay for? Netflix and Amazon Video are still king(Opens in a new window), but many more services—including Paramount+, Discovery+, and HBO Max—have entered the conversation. According to survey data collected by Ipsos and NPR(Opens in a new window), 69% of respondents think there are too many streaming services out there. It appears that just as cable TV is finally on the way out, Big Tech has managed to reinvent the concept.

So what’s the problem? Surely, more choice is a good thing, right? Unfortunately for media executives around the world, customers subscribe to services based on content. When asked how important it is for a streaming service to have specific shows or movies available, 87% of respondents say it is very important or somewhat important.

This, of course, doesn’t mesh well in the age of IP consolidation, as TV shows and movies have been scattered across a dozen different platforms. There used to be only so many places a movie could be available to stream, but now you need separate websites to tell you who has the rights to, say, The Dark Knight at any given moment. Which is why 65% of survey respondents worry their favorite service will remove the content they like to watch.

To make up for the loss of certain shows and movies that are favorites, every streaming service has invested an increasing amount of money in original content. But now, you have a market where hundreds of exclusives are competing for eyeballs. In a space like this, it’s no wonder that 58% of streamers feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content being pitched to them.

That’s why it’s all starting to feel a lot like subscribing to cable television again, where you don’t have any control over what is available to watch, and the cost continues to rise. There was a time when an $8 monthly subscription to Netflix was all you needed. Now, the Premium tier will cost you $20 a month, and every other platform is also increasing costs(Opens in a new window).

How much are subscribers willing to spend on streaming each month? Apparently a lot, because subscribers love must-watch shows more than cord-cutting savings. A survey from J.D. Power(Opens in a new window) says the average household pays $47 per month for streaming.

Still, there has to be a limit, as streaming burnout appears to be real. Ipsos says 65% of respondents say cost is an important factor in considering whether to subscribe, so eventually, the expense of all these streaming platforms will likely outweigh the benefits.

If you think you’re paying too much for streaming, you can lower your Netflix bill and tailor your choices to fit your budget. You could also ditch everything and invest in physical media again.

