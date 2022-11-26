Experts are Saying This $0.025 Crypto Could Be the Next Sandbox – Here's Why – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

New crypto gaming project Calvaria is being compared to GameFi behemoths such as The Sandbox and Decentraland for the impact it could potentially have on the space.

The battle-card strategy game appears set to disrupt the play-to-earn market when it launches, with experts excited by its potential to attract casual and traditional gamers to the blockchain.

The presale has raised almost $2 million since launch and is now moving into its final stage after the developers decided to end the presale early.

Visit Calvaria Presale Now

Originally, the presale was meant to run for 10 stages with 300 million RIA tokens on offer.

However, the developers have now decided to tweak the presale offering, meaning stage 5 will be the final chance for investors to purchase RIA before they hit the open market, where the price is expected to surge.

In an article to investors published on Medium, Calvaria revealed details of the changes to the presale.

The presale is in stage 4, with tokens on sale for $0.025 each, with tokens to rise to $0.0325 in stage 5 – a 30% rise from the current price and a 225% increase from the stage 1 price of $0.01.

The important change, however, is that the presale supply will be drastically cut from 300 million tokens to 150 million – with 115 million of those already sold.

When the presale rolls into stage 5 – after a target of $2.1 million and 120 million tokens sold – it will leave just 30 million tokens remaining, 20% of the presale allocation, and just 3% of the total 1 billion max supply.

That means investors have limited time remaining to secure their tokens before the project moves to its initial exchange offering (IEO).

Details for listing have not yet been finalized, but with Calvaria already having partnerships with centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io, it is not expected to take that long to resolve.

Furthermore, KuCoin and Gate are both in the top 5 exchanges by trading volume, leading analysts to predict that the coin will pump after it lists.

The project is still to decide where to reallocate the remaining 150 million tokens that were bookmarked for the presale but will inform followers on its Medium in due course.

Visit Calvaria Presale Now

Calvaria has been exciting investors because its flagship game, Duels of Eternity, has been developed to attract casual and traditional gamers to the blockchain.

While Decentraland and The Sandbox became favorites with both institutional and retail investors during the 2021 crypto gaming bull run, the player experience and player base didn’t match the excitement of investors.

In fact, according to DappRadar, the two games have combined for fewer than 20,000 players in the last month – which pales in comparison to the likes of Fortnite, Minecraft, or Roblox, which attract tens of millions every day.

Calvaria believes Duels of Eternity will be able to attract traditional gamers to the blockchain by solving two major issues that other GameFi projects have run into.

The first is prohibitive costs – with most P2E games needing expensive NFTs to even play – and the second is a lack of knowledge on the blockchain putting many players off.

Calvaria will solve these issues by offering a totally free Web2 version of Duels of Eternity that is completely playable and requires no crypto wallet or purchases to access.

The free-to-play (F2P) version will be the sale as the P2E version but with all rewards removed.

In its place, Calvaria will try and entice players over to the blockchain on the strength of the game itself, as well as adding a visible tracker to see how much they could’ve earned playing the P2E version.

The F2P game will also have gamified quests that teach players about blockchain technology in exchange for rewards and assets.

Duels of Eternity is a battle-card strategy game set in the afterlife that sees players stack their decks with cards and assets and face opponents in one vs. one matches.

While there are some similar games on the blockchain, such as Gods Unchained and Splinterlands, Calvaria has added a number of quirks – in addition to the F2P version – to separate themselves.

Duels of Eternity will be a fully 3D game and will also be available on mobile devices on iOS and Android to make it even more accessible, which is why we’ve dubbed it one of our best crypto games to play.

As well as the traditional player vs player mode, Duels of Eternity also has a single-player story mode which not only builds out the lore of the Calvaria universe but allows players to earn cards and assets that can be utilized in other modes.

Calvaria is also set to take a seasonal approach to the game to ensure its long-term success, following the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends by offering new characters, upgrades, and seasonal tournaments over time.

The project is also set to develop its own in-house eSports team and will host eSports tournaments with some of the biggest names in the community.

Further in the roadmap, the developers will introduce virtual reality (VR) functionality to the ecosystem.

Players will completely own their cards and assets as NFTs, which will be fully tradeable on the open market – players can also combine two cards into one to upgrade them.

Calvaria’s developers are doxxed and have been KYC-verified by CoinSniper, while the token smart contract has been audited by SolidProof.

Calvaria is also running a giveaway where three winners will share a prize of $100,000 of RIA tokens.

Visit Calvaria Presale Now

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source