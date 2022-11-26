Black Friday 2022 phone deals: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more – The Verge

By Allison Johnson / @ allisonjo1

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

If you’ve been putting off replacing an old phone until the end of the year, then well done — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here to take the sting out of a new phone purchase. This year’s batch of deals features some healthy discounts on the latest flagships, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s excellent Pixel 7, as well as some steep price cuts on already well-priced midrange models. If you’re shopping for a new phone, take a look at our picks for the best deals of the bunch.

The iPhone 14 Pro ushers in some new ideas from Apple, making it kind of an early adopter special. If it’s time to upgrade and you want all the latest and greatest features, then you’ll need to go Pro.

The Galaxy S22 Plus features the latest Snapdragon chipset, an excellent 6.6-inch display, three rear cameras including a 3x telephoto, and a great support policy promising up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.

Join more than 50,000 followers, and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.

The N20 5G includes a 6.4-inch 1080p screen with a fast fingerprint sensor as well as fast wired charging with the included in-box charger.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2022 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source