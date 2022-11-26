Google Refunds Few Stadia Pro Customers — But Is It Just A Mistake? – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (N – Benzinga

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly refunding customers for Stadia Pro purchases — though the subscription is not eligible for a refund.

What Happened: A thread on Reddit showed Google refunding some users’ their monthly Stadia Pro subscription fees.

The thread shows Google returning ₤8.99 — the monthly cost for Stadia Pro when it was active.

The refund came as an unexpected Thanksgiving gift for users, considering that Google said it won't refund Stadia pro subscriptions.

Those who received refunds appeared to be primarily from the U.K., acccording to a report in 9to5Google.

The report said that Google refunding the money could be an error on the company's part. It added that those who get the money won't be asked to return it.

In September, Google announced that it would shut down Stadia as the gaming service didn't attract enough traction.

The tech giant will use the technology powering Stadia to scale YouTube, Google Play and the company's Augmented Reality efforts while also making it available for industry partners.

