Poco X4 GT: Poco brings the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 to the global market aboard its new phone – Notebookcheck.net

Since its inception in 2018, Poco has built a reputation for offering excellent performance for the price. That will continue this year, too, as the company has now debuted its new performance-focused smartphone, the Poco X4 GT, on the global market.
The Poco X4 GT is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. That phone launched in China last month as a performance-oriented refresh of the Redmi Note 11 series. Specifications are the same: a 6.6-inch FHD+ 114 Hz LCD, 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, 16 MP selfie camera, a 5080 mAh battery, and 67 W fast charging.
The star of the show is, of course, the Dimensity 8100, beneath the hood. The MediaTek chipset has rightfully been hailed as, perhaps, the best chipset available on Android phones this year. Performance-wise, it slightly outperforms last year’s Snapdragon 888, and is more efficient than even the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, and LiquidCool 2.0 Technology ensure that the Poco X4 GT will deliver flagship-tier performance.
The Poco X4 GT is expectedly pricier than the phone it’s based on, with an MSRP of €379 for the 8/128 GB model, and €429 for the 8/256 GB SKU. Those numbers drop to €299 and €349 respectively for early birds who order between July 4—when the Poco X4 GT goes on sale—and July 9.
