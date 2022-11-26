Samsung Announces Top 3 Winners of Solve for Tomorrow 2022, who Received INR 1 Cr in Grant & 6-month Incubation Support at IIT – Bloomberg

I Love Wine transports you to the best winemaking regions of the world
Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions
Your Saturday Briefing: Shopping and Soccer
S&P Turns More Positive on Bahrain as Oil Prices Surge
Charting the Global Economy: OECD Raises Inflation Forecast
Argentina Brings Back Exchange Rate That Led to IMF Exception
Macau’s Casino Operators Get New Licenses; Genting Loses Out
A Week to Remember for Manchester United Investors as Stock Surges 68%
SoftBank-Backed Oyo Posts Narrower Loss After Curbing Expenses
China’s ‘IPhone City’ Sends 870 Workers Away Without Notice
NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Successfully Enters Moon’s Orbit
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Says Lawmakers Are Quitting Assemblies
M23 Rebel Group Accepts Congo Ceasefire Terms After Ultimatum
Kuala Lumpur Is Top Global City for Expats
Can Jedi Mind Tricks Sell a £16 Million Home in London?
Mbappe Scores Two, France Reaches Knockout Stage of World Cup
The Top Los Angeles Museum Shows to See This Winter
Fight Poverty, Not Income Inequality
To Defeat Trump, Stop Calling Him a Loser
Why Do We Enjoy Watching the Famous Fall?
Professor Behind Effective Altruism on What SBF’s Fall Means
Apple’s Reliance on China Grows Perilous With Chaos in iPhone City
The Robot Tractors Are Coming, Just as Soon as We Crush a Few Bugs
India’s Top Court to Consider Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
China Jails Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu for 13 Years on Rape Charges
Hydropower Boost From Scottish Highlands Mired in Red Tape
Netherlands to Buy Out Farmers Amid Pushback Over Nitrogen Goals
How to Drop a New Building on Top of an Old One
Where ‘Vision Zero’ Is Working
Thailand’s Cannabis Industry Clouded as Legal Threats Emerge
Crypto’s Brutal Slump Has Finally Caught Up With Bitcoin ATMs
Crypto Lender Seeks $1.5 Billion Funding Value Despite FTX Chaos
FTX Invoked by Canada Banks Group in Call for Payment Safeguards
Samsung Announces Top 3 Winners of Solve for Tomorrow 2022, who Received INR 1 Cr in Grant & 6-month Incubation Support at IIT – Bloomberg
