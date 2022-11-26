Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for.

If you’re dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals on Apple devices, listen to this week’s AppleInsider podcast while reading our comprehensive guide to the best offers.

That’s where you are going to find deals ranging from fine to startling, though almost all of them are discounts on hardware. And of course hardware is nothing without software, so let us enthuse at you about new apps, rediscovered apps, and just a few that we can’t work without.

Plus ex-Apple executive and long-time industry commentator Jean-Louis Gassee has some very strange ideas about the iPad that really must be sorted out.

Ex-Apple executive and longtime Apple commentator Jean-Louis Gassee says the iPad is failing. It's clear that he doesn't know what it's for, but that in no way makes it a dying product.

