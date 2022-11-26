Luminous Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could have a peak brightness of 2200 nits – Notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design has been subject to many rumours that talked at length about its asymmetrical bezels, camera module and flat design. However, its display specs have been largely shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker RGCloudS now shines some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display specifications.
The AMOLED panel’s maximum brightness could range between 2,200 and 2,100 nits and its touch sampling rate could be set at 960 Hz. Its PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) frequency is said to be around 2,000 Hz, putting it higher than the recently-unveiled Vivo X90 Pro+. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s screen is supposedly 45% more power-efficient than its predecessor. At first glance, it would seem that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the iPhone 14 Pro beat in the battle for the brightest screen.
However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might not win that title just yet, as explained by XDA Developers’ display expert Dylan Raga. Dylan states both panels use the same OLED emitters and that Samsung and Apple use different test methodologies for measuring peak brightness. The former has its screen set to 1% APL (Average Picture Level), while the latter’s is around 25%. At 1% APL, the iPhone 14 Pro maxes out at 2300 nits. For more information about APL and how it affects OLED tests, check out the excellent article by Tftcentral.
