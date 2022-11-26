SEC, DOJ Probe Tesla Over Statements About Autopilot Functionality – WSJ – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
WASHINGTON—Federal prosecutors and securities regulators are investigating whether Tesla Inc. misled consumers and investors about how .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}its advanced driver-assistance system performed, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department is looking at statements that Tesla and its executives made about the safety and functionality of the system known as Autopilot, the person said. The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a similar civil investigation, people familiar with the matter said.
