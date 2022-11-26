Starbucks wades into Web3 – Morning Brew

Zhang Peng/Getty Images

The Starbucks customer loyalty program inspires more devotion than the Mocha Joe’s punch card that always gets lost in your wallet. Now the coffee chain is trying to spark even more loyalty by taking its app-based program to the next technological level with NFTs.

The company unveiled its Starbucks Odyssey program yesterday, a platform using Polygon, an Ethereum network, that coffee drinkers can log into with their existing program credentials to play games or take challenges to earn non-fungible tokens. They’ll also be available for purchase via credit card, no crypto necessary.

These NFTs, called “journey stamps,” will unlock rewards for users that go beyond the typical free coffee, like events or trips.

Customers can join a waitlist now, but only time will tell whether people will be clambering for coffee-themed digital art. The project is a relatively recent one—an exec told TechCrunch it’s only been in the works for six months, but in that time the market for NFTs has changed drastically. Trading volume at OpenSea, the most popular NFT marketplace, plunged 99% from early May to late August, per Fortune.

Zoom out: The Web3 push is one of many big changes coming to Starbucks. A new leader will succeed interim CEO Howard Schultz, but not before Schultz lays out a new strategy at today’s investor day that’s aimed at boosting efficiency.—AR

