Top 5 Films & Series On Disney+ For November 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

Every month Disney+ adds new series and films to the service. It also adds new seasons of popular shows that are already on the service. Several of us here at “What’s On Disney Plus” are going to give you our Top 5 Films and Series we’re excited to see each month. Let’s take a look at November 2022.

I’ve been a fan of the original film since the 80s and getting a follow up, certainly has my interest. Plus this is one of the first big fantasy shows to arrive on Disney+ that isn’t Star Wars or Marvel, so that’s a massive benefit.



This documentary looks rather interesting, I’ve been lucky enough to visit many active volcanos during my travels, so this documentary about two explorers who loved them a little too much is high on my watch list.



I love learning more about Disney’s history and nothing is more important to Disney’s history than Mickey Mouse. I also like that this documentary wasn’t commissioned by Disney, so its a little more disconnected.





As a big fan of sitcoms, this comedy has been on my watchlist for a while and is coming to Disney+ in the UK in November. Growing up on so many sitcoms and also being interested in the whole concept of rebooting a show, it just sounds interesting.



This drama series looks like it’s going to continue the trend that we saw with Dopesick, Pam & Tommy and The Dropout, where we get a high-quality drama series. It’s not a story I’m aware of, but that recent trailer means I’m very interested in seeing how this show turns out.



“Andor” has turned out to be the most compelling Star Wars live-action TV series yet—count on a big finale on Nov. 23.



With a sequel 16 years after the original hit musical, can “Disenchanted” starring Amy Adams provide realreasons for revisiting beloved characters?



Acclaimed producer Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”) promises a new look at Disney history in “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.”



Disney+ US has scheduled a record 30 National Geographic films and series this month—and “Fire of Love” with spectacular volcano footage looks like the best of the lot.



“Alaska Daily” on Hulu from Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) and star Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”) has been a must-watch for its accurate, multi-faceted look at investigative reporting.



This series of six shorts dives deeper into the lives of some of the film’s most intriguing characters. I can’t wait to see more about Fru Fru, Gazelle and Flash.



Yes, I know Christmas isn’t until December, but “The Santa Clause” is one of my favorite Christmas films, and I can’t wait to see Tim Allen return to the role of Scott Calvin.



Much like Josh and Roger, I’m excited for this new documentary about the history of the mouse that helped grow the Walt Disney Company from a fledgling animation studio to the empire it is today.



In this stop-motion holiday special, Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. I love Mickey Mouse and I love stop motion animation. I can’t wait for this one.



The first LucasFilm project that is not “Star Wars” on Disney+ brings back a popular film character from the 1980s. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.



Those are some of our picks. What are you excited to see come to Disney+ in November?

