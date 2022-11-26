Solana price just one breakdown away from a 40% slide in June — here's why – Cointelegraph

Network outages and decreasing smart contract reserves add further downside pressure to SOL price.

Solana (SOL) is nearing a decisive breakdown moment as it inches towards the apex of its prevailing “descending triangle” pattern.

Notably, SOL’s price has been consolidating inside a range defined by a falling trendline resistance and horizontal trendline support, which appears like a descending triangle—a trend continuation pattern.

Therefore, since SOL has been trending lower, down about 85% from its November 2021 peak of $267, its likelihood of breaking below the triangle range is higher.

As a rule of technical analysis, a breakdown move followed by the formation of a descending triangle could last until the price has fallen by as much as the triangle’s maximum height. This puts SOL’s bearish price target at $22.50 in June, down about 40% from June 10’s price.

But not all descending triangles lead to breakdowns, suggests a study conducted by Samurai Trading Academy. Notably, the likelihood of a descending triangle setup reaching its profit target is seven out of 10, based on the pattern’s history.

So that leaves SOL with a roughly 30% chance of avoiding a breakdown and rebounding.

Descending triangles that form during downtrends but still lead to price reversals typically mark the bottom of the asset’s bearish cycle.

Suppose SOL holds strong above the triangle’s horizontal trendline support. Then, the SOL/USD pair could break above the structure’s falling trendline resistance, and rise by as much as its maximum height, which puts its upside target around $65, up about 72% from June 10’s price.

The descending triangle’s bullish profit target also coincides with SOL’s 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) near $59.

Meanwhile, SOL’s daily relative strength index (RSI), which has been reversing from its oversold threshold of 30 since May 12, also boosts the token’s upside prospects.

Meanwhile, Solana’s fundamentals are mixed.

As a blockchain network, it had performed poorly in recent months due to back-to-back outages. The total value locked (TVL) inside Solana’s smart contracts has crashed to $3.69 billion, down 75% from its December 2021’s record high of $14.83 billion, data from Defi Llama shows.

On the bright side, Solana experienced sustained growth in network usage, developer activity, network infrastructure and overall ecosystem in the first quarter of 2022, according to a study penned by James Trautman, a researcher at U.S.-based crypto analytics firm Messari.

An excerpt reads:

On June 8, Solana’s venture capital arm launched a $100 million investment and grant fund to support its blockchain-based products in South Korea, a country whose crypto sector stands damaged by the recent collapse of Terra (originally LUNA, now, a $40 billion “algorithmic stablecoin” project.

The decision expects to attract developers that want to migrate their projects from Terra to Solana, which could lead to a higher demand for SOL.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

