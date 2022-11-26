Spotify, PayPal, LinkedIn, FedEx, Netflix, Ray-Ban, & MORE — Top Scams & Phishing Attempts of the Week – Trend Micro News

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Spotify, PayPal, LinkedIn, FedEx, Netflix, Ray-Ban, and MORE. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Impersonating famous brands and companies, scammers send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies. These phishing links will often lead to fake login pages that will end up asking you for your personal information and/or login credentials.

One of the most common tactics scammers use is to falsely claim that there are issues with your account. Below are some examples.

Posing as Spotify, the scammers prompt you to click on the embedded button to fix (nonexistent) issues with your payment method:

The button will take you to a fake Spotify login page that’s designed to record any credentials you submit. With them, scammers can take control of your accounts and commit crimes such as identity theft. Be careful!

FAKE Spotify login page

REAL Spotify login page

It could be hard sometimes to tell if a login page is legitimate. Please always check the web address; the web domain of an official Spotify page should always end with spotify.com.

Trend Micro Check is a browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

After you’ve pinned the Trend Micro Check extension, it will block dangerous sites automatically! (Available on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge).

You can also download the Trend Micro Check mobile app for 24/7 automatic scam and spam detection and filtering. (Available for Android and iOS).

Check out this page for more information on Trend Micro Check.

We’ve detected PayPal scams several times before, and this week they are circulating again:

If you take the bait and click on the attached link, you will end up on this fake PayPal login page and could be tricked into exposing your credentials:

If you have a LinkedIn account and get email notifications, please check them carefully before following any instructions or clicking any links. We found that scammers are sending fake job offer notifications:

These embedded buttons/links, again, will take you to fake login pages. You already know what comes next — the scammers can steal all your sensitive data and use it for their own good.

The phishing links will also often lead to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. Likewise, these questionnaires are phishing pages, and scammers can gain access to the data you enter into them:

We’ve seen FedEx delivery scams before, but this time there in a different form. Telling you that you’ve been chosen to receive a special offer, scammers try to lure you into clicking on the link to claim the gift:

The link leads to a FedEx survey page where you could end up exposing personal information, including your name, home address, and even credit card details. Don’t fall for it!

Following the fake Netflix job offer scam we reported on earlier this week, there have been phishing attempts featuring a free Netflix subscription as a gift:

Below is what the fake Netflix survey page will look like. Don’t enter anything here!

As Black Friday approaches (how exciting!), more and more scam websites have emerged. Scammers have been spreading their malicious online shops via text messages and emails; did you receive any of them?

If you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected. Also, please consider clicking the LIKE button below.

Was this article helpful?

Click each tag to explore related articles.

Your email address won't be shown publicly.

You Might Also Be Interested In

source