Solar panels vs heat pumps – MoneyWeek

Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills.

But how do they compare? We put them head to head.

Heat pumps use electricity to extract heat from the air and pump it into your home. This thermal energy can be used to heat your water supply and keep your home warm. Heat pumps manage to produce so much thermal energy that they can dramatically reduce your dependence on your energy provider and therefore save you money on your energy bills.

As all gas boiler installations will be banned across the UK by 2035, you may want to consider installing a heat pump (ASHP) sooner than later.

Put simply, solar panels generate electricity which can be used to help power electrical systems in your home.

And solar panels have never been such a popular option: more than 3,000 solar systems are being installed each week, according to trade body Solar Energy UK.

We’ve looked at the costs and benefits involved for a three-bedroom house considering the installation of solar panels or heat pump.

If the homeowner opts for a heat pump they can expect to spend £5,000 with the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (and probably several thousands of pounds extra on better insulation and/or different radiators) and consequently make a £185 average annual saving on their gas bill – or £3,700 over 20 years. This is based on gas prices increasing by 50% over that period.

If the homeowner opts for solar panels they can expect to spend £5,420 (plus another £4,500 if they buy a battery) and consequently make a £450 average annual saving on its electricity bills plus sell excess energy to the grid for £73, making a total annual saving of £523 – or £10,460 over 20 years.

Both renewable energy systems have similar installation costs but solar wins big. Josh Jackman, energy expert at Eco Experts, says: “Heat pumps will definitely eventually come down in price, but solar will still be the better choice for a long time.”

