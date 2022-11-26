Bitcoin Will Make It But There’s a Catch, Says Elon Musk – CryptoPotato

Elon Musk has once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. This time in a thread discussing where BTC will be in one year.

The world’s richest man has once again shared his thoughts on the primary cryptocurrency by means of total market capitalization.

Tesla’s CEO, as well as Twitter’s new owner, reiterated his stance that Bitcoin will make it.

BTC will make it, but might be a long winter

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

I think there probably is a future for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DOGE. I can’t really speak to the others. But if you’ve got one of those three in a cold wallet and off an exchange, I think my guess is it works out well.

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source