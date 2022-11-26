French Magazine Science & Vie Launches NFT Membership Cards With Special Perks – XTZ News

Select Page

Science & Vie announced that they launched NFT membership in collaboration with Eniblock.

The membership card allows the owner to join a community of enthusiasts, open privileged contact with the editorial staff and gain access to exclusive experiences.

Science & Vie (Science and Life) is a monthly science magazine founded in 1913 and published in France.

The monthly circulation of Science & Vie is around 181,000 magazines.

Science & Vie was divided in three sections, Science (Sciences), Technologie (Technology), Vie Pratique (Daily life). While the Science section reported on recent scientific progress, the Technology section would report on recent technical advances.

Science & Vie covered technical advances in industry, but also in military technology. In particular, it featured articles on explosives, firearms, chemical weapons and nuclear weapons.

The Vie Pratique section was concerned with technology in daily life. It included articles on photography, personal computers, video recording equipment or television.

The experiences are both virtual and real experiences and include the possibility of winning numerous rewards related to the Science & Vie universe.

Science & Vie is also known for its iconic covers, especially in the early ages.

By integrating these covers in an NFT format , Science & Vie demonstrates that, while carrying strong traditions, it’s fully focussed on the future.

There will only be 110 NFT membership cards put up for sale.

The purchase will be made on a dedicated marketplace and can be done either in Euro (on the primary market) or in Cryptocurrency (XTZ).

The presale was priced at €200 and public sale which started on the 24th is priced at €250.

