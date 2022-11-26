“Strange World” Soundtrack Out Now – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

To tie in with the release of “Strange World” in cinemas, Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack to the film, which features a score by composer Henry Jackman (“The Gray Man,” “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”).

The sweeping and epic score is composed and produced by Jackman. The soundtrack features 31 tracks, including “They’re The Clades!” with lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila.

Commenting on his score, Jackman said,

“I began writing the ‘Strange World’ overture away from picture and came up with this esoteric series of underlying arpeggios and dissonant harmonies which evoke the film’s sense of mystery and otherworldliness. I then situated an adventurous main theme on top of it, which had to be quite angular to fit the odd notes I had conjured. I wondered if I had gone a bit overboard with the overture, but when the directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen heard it for the first time, I was overjoyed to hear them say that it was everything they ever imagined ‘Strange World’ could sound like.”



“Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”).

“Strange World” releases in U.S. theatres on November 23rd, 2022, and the soundtrack is available on digital platforms now.

