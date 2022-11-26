Top 6 Instagram Features You Must Try On Android and iPhone – Guiding Tech

Home Latest News Top 6 Instagram Features You Must Try On Android and iPhone –...

Posting a picture on Instagram is not just limited to your phone anymore. You can post on Instagram from your Windows PC or Mac. But most of the users like to access the social platform from their Android or iPhone. That is the reason why most of the new features of Instagram are introduced first for the mobile app.
svg%3Einstagram features 2022
In this post, we will show you the top Instagram features you must try on Android or iPhone. These features will give you more power to control your privacy and customize your experience.
But first, ensure that your Android or iPhone runs the latest version of the Instagram app.
Download Instagram for Android
Download Instagram for iPhone
From all the accounts that we follow, some of them are our absolute favorites. And now, Instagram has introduced the option of adding such followed accounts as Favorites. This will display posts from your favorite accounts first in your feed. Follow these steps, which are the same for Android and iPhone users.
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.
svg%3Eopen instagram app on iphone
Step 2: Scroll the feed to find a post from your favorite account.
svg%3EInstagram feed
Step 3: Tap the three dots at the top-right corner of the post.
svg%3Epost settings instagram feed
Step 4: Select Add To Favorites from the pop-up menu at the bottom.
svg%3Eadd profile to favorites on instagram
After Instagram adds the account to your Favorites, you will notice a pink star next to the three dots.
svg%3Eadd to favorites instagram
To add and manage your favorite accounts, follow these steps.
Step 1: While the Instagram app is open, tap the pink star which appears next to the profiles that appears on your Favorites list.
svg%3Eadd to favorites instagram
Step 2: Tap on Manage Favorites on the prompt that shows up.
svg%3Emanage favorites in instagram
The Favorites menu will open on your screen.
Step 3: To add another profile, you can either tap the Plus icon in the top-right corner or tap the search box.
svg%3Efavorites menu in instagram 1
Alternatively, you can access your Favorites tab using the following steps as well.
Step 1: Tap the profile icon in the bottom-right menu bar.
svg%3Etap profile icon instagram app
Step 2: Tap the Hamburger Menu icon at the top-right corner.
svg%3Einstagram profile settings
Step 3: Select Favorites from the pop-up menu.
svg%3Einstagram profile settings menu
Instagram Stories is the quickest way to share your thoughts, your favorite scene from a film, your latest book purchase, and much more. You can even share links in Stories for driving your audience to a particular website. Draw is a useful to scribble, sketch, or annotate anything in a photo. Follow these steps to use the Draw feature in your Stories.
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.
svg%3Eopen instagram app on iphone
Step 2: Tap the Plus icon at the top-right corner and select Story.
svg%3Eadd story in instagram app
Step 3: Click a picture to reveal options.
Step 4: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner.
svg%3Einstagram story options
Step 5: Select the Draw option.
svg%3Edraw in instagram story
Step 6: You can use your finger to draw or write a text of your choice.
You get the option of increasing the stroke size, changing the color, and the marker size.
svg%3Echange color of drawing in instagram story
Step 7: After you finish your drawing, tap on Done to save it.
svg%3Econfirm drawing in instagram story
Step 8: Tap the white arrow at the bottom-right corner to share your drawing as a Story.
svg%3Epost drawing as story on Instagram
Just like Apple and Samsung, Facebook also jumped on the AR Emoji bandwagon by introducing Facebook Avatars. You can create your Facebook Avatar that matches your personality. And now you can share your Avatar on your Instagram Stories as well. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android or iPhone.
svg%3Eopen instagram app on iphone
Step 2: Swipe right from your feed to reveal the Stories window.
Step 3: Click a picture and tap the sticker icon at the top.
svg%3Eadd sticker in instagram story
Step 4: Tap on Avatar icon from the list of options.
svg%3Eadd avatar in instagram story
A list of Facebook Avatar stickers based on gestures and emotions will appear on your screen.
svg%3Efacebook avatar stickers instagram story
Step 5: Select one and tap on it to add to your Story.
svg%3Efacebook avatar on insta stories
You can further customize some Avatars by tapping on the one you choose.
Step 6: After selecting your preferences, tap the white arrow at the bottom-right to post your Facebook Avatar as Instagram Story.
svg%3Epost facebook avatar on instagram story
Instagram allows users to follow their favorite celebrities, public features, brands, and more. But along with finding their official profiles, you will also find a lot of fake profiles created on the platform. Some people crreate fake profiles to harass and scam other users. So to add a filter of authenticity, Instagram now gives you the option to Check Account Information of a profile. Here’s how.
Step 1: Open a profile that you follow on Instagram and scroll to any post.
Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the post.
svg%3Einstagram post settings
Step 4: Tap on About This Account.
svg%3Eabout this account instagram post
You will now see the information of that account like Date Joined, Account Based In, Former Usernames, and more.
svg%3Echeck account information in instagram
You can also view the Ads that are running from that profile to check for authenticity.
svg%3Echeck active ads of instagram profile
This feature is only available for business profiles on Instagram.
You can customize your individual Instagram chats by changing the chat theme. This feature is similar to changing the chat theme color in Facebook Messenger. If you are most inclined toward using Instagram chat, you should try this feature to personalize your experience. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the chat icon at the top-right corner.
svg%3Eopen instagram chats
Step 2: Select a chat whose theme you want to change.
Step 3: Tap the ‘i’ icon at the top-right corner of the chat. Try Cool Features of Instagram
svg%3Echat info instagram story
Step 4: Select Theme.
svg%3Echange chat theme instagram
Step 5: Scroll down to select a theme of your choice. You can also choose from different Colors and Gradients for the chat theme.
svg%3Echoose chat theme for instagram
Step 6: Return to your chat to see the changes.
Instagram is not just an image-sharing platform anymore. Many users post Reels and spend hours scrolling though them. If you want to watch a video on mute so that you don’t disturb others, but still want to know what the video is about, you can turn on captions. Here’s how.
Step 1: Open Instagram and tap the profile icon at the bottom-right corner.
svg%3Eprofile icon instagram
Step 2: Tap the Hamburger Menu icon in the top-right corner.
svg%3Einstagram profile settings
Step 3: Select Settings.
svg%3Einstagram profile settings menu
Step 4: Tap the Search box, type Captions, and press Return (iPhone) or Enter (Android).
Step 5: Select Captions.
svg%3Ecaptions instagram
Step 6: Tap the toggle to enable Captions.
svg%3Eenable video captions in instagram
You can also choose the language for Captions.
svg%3Echoose video caption language instagram
Such cool features help to improve the overall experience. Whether you were aware of the feature or not, trying them out regularly can save you time and let you use the platform as per your convenience.
