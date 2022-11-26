Kim C. Schiefel | News, Sports, Jobs – Marquette Mining Journal

Nov 26, 2022

Kim C. Schiefel

GWINN, MI – Kim C. Schiefel, 64, of Gwinn, passed away on Monday afternoon, November 14th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Kim was born on March 12th, 1958, in Antigo, WI, to Kenneth and Betty (Fredrickson) Harmon, Sr.

Kim married, Frank E. Schiefel, on April 26th, 1974, in Milwaukee, WI.

Kim worked in housekeeping for Norlite Nursing Center, Lamplighter Motel, Model Towne Inn and the YMCA of Gwinn. She enjoyed playing games on her iPad, but most of all enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kim is survived by her husband, Frank Schiefel, Sr.; children, Frank Schiefel, Jr., Alice Jarvis, Donna (Rob) Johnston, Kristina (Gail) Smith, William (Jenny) Schiefel and Marion (Tim) Schiefel; grandchildren, Frank III, Malynda, Caine, Xaiver, Brandon, Whitleigh, Breeanna, Hunter, Zequioa, Jared, Miaha, Jordan, Kyler, Isabella, D’Shawn, Siaharia, and Maeleigh; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen (Steve) Channing, Karen Harmon and Kevin (Jan) Harmon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Betty, her brother, Kenneth Harmon, Jr., and a great-grandson, Avery.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held in the spring of 2023. Burial will take place in the Gwinn Cemetery.

Canale Gwinn Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting Kim’s family, where memories and condolences may be shared at canalefuneral.com.

Today’s breaking news and more in your inbox

Copyright © The Mining Journal | https://www.miningjournal.net | 249 W. Washington, Marquette, MI 49855 | 906-228-2500

source