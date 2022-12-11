Dogecoin Price Update: Doge Price Skyrocket By 26% In Last 7 Days – CoinGape

Dogecoin price increased by 28% in the last 7 days. Dogecoin price continues to increase after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he planned to build his own smartphone in the midst of his spat with Apple, commonly known as “Dogedaddy’s Feud.” This notion was viewed by the market as possibly encouraging news for future Dogecoin acceptance.

On Tuesday, the price of Dogecoin increased by more than 10%, from $0.093 to $0.104. Surprisingly, the pump was met with little trade volumes. According to Lookonchain statistics, whales or market movers are amassing DOGE in anticipation of a bullish surge.

Notably, the entire crypto capitalization is now $859.97B, up 0.84% from the previous day. The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has increased by 3.98% to $46.62B. DeFi’s total volume is currently $3.23B, accounting for 6.93% of the overall crypto market 24-hour volume. The overall volume of all stablecoins is now $44.10B, accounting for 94.59% of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market.



Dogecoin’s current price is $0.103482 USD, and its 24 hour trading volume is $1,099,764,179 USD. In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has decreased by 1.43%. With a live market cap of $13,728,985,647 USD. There are 132,670,764,300 DOGE coins in circulation, and the maximum supply is not known. Notably, Dogecoin saw a dramatic rise shortly after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter. However, it faded swiftly, and the largest meme coin is still down by 85.74% from its lifetime high.

Currently in terms of INR the dogecoin price is ₹8.40 INR. The 24 hour trading volume of Dogecoin price is ₹89,928,011,120 INR. As per the coinmarketcap report Dogecoin price is down 1.13% in the last 24 hour. Market capitalisation of dogecoin is ₹1,114,078,232,825 INR.

In the long run success of DOGE relies on its utility, the long-term success of DOGE will depend on its utility. While companies such as Tesla have accepted DOGE as a payment method for their products, the cryptocurrency still does not have many use-cases. DOGE certainly can breach $1 but it all depend on the adoption.

