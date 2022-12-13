Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users – Yahoo Canada Finance

November CPI: U.S. inflation rose at annual 7.1% over last year

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru)

County Attorney Mitchell defends her actions after ABC15 report.

France on Monday avoided a strain on its power grids in the face of rising demand as Paris recorded sub-zero temperature, thanks to a ramp-up in supply in nuclear as well as hydro power and strong imports from neighbouring countries. Demand rose above 80 gigawatts (GW) during peak morning hours for the first time this winter, according to a spokesperson for RTE, the country's transmission system operator. France's nuclear availability was able to supply above 40 GW as its plants returned to levels last seen in early March over the weekend.

Two formerly intertwined REITs have performed better and are beating the market in 2022 as standalone landlords. The post Spinoff Success: 2 REITs That Are Actually Beating the Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

The facility, which had been increased by $1.1 billion over the past year, was oversubscribed, Mercuria said, allowing it to further increase the size of the borrowing base by $100 million. "This year, we have seen substantial growth in our North American business, and through this period, we have seen strong support from our bank group," said Marty Bredehoft, Mercuria’s treasurer for the Americas.

Here are three smart dividend stocks you could buy with as little as $500 right now. The post The Smartest Dividend Payers to Buy With $500 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Still eager to hire, America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2 1/2 years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer st

ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Monday the head of its pharmaceuticals division had decided to leave after 16 years with the Swiss drugmaker, heralding a wider reshuffle in addition to a planned CEO changeover early next year. Bill Anderson, the former boss of Roche's Genentech unit, would quit at the end of the year "to pursue opportunities outside of Roche", with a successor due to be named by March 2023, Roche said in a statement. Anderson's departure from heading Roche's largest business means more fundamental change to manage for CEO-designate Thomas Schinecker, Roche's head of diagnostics, who is due to be promoted to group CEO in March.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, holding near a multi-week low, as investors awaited possible clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook and then a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later this week. Money markets see a roughly 40% chance that the central bank would hike by 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Jan. 25. Governor Tiff Macklem's prepared remarks are due for release at 3:25 p.m. ET (2025 GMT).

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Complex in Mali. In addition, the Company is pleased to re-affirm its 2022 total gold production guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 to 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")) following consecutive monthly gold production records at the Fekola Mine in October and Novemb

CALGARY — Spills from TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone pipeline have been increasing in severity in recent years, to the point that the pipeline's safety record is now worse than the U.S. average, U.S. government data shows. The 4,324-km pipeline — which is owned by Canada's TC Energy and helps to move Canadian and U.S. crude oil to markets around North America — suffered the worst leak in its history last week, when approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan. A

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMG) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on the successful flight testing of its Condor drone, the largest drone in the Company's fleet. The Condor is a two-stroke gasoline-powered helicopter drone with a maximum payload of 180 kg, a range of 200 km, and a maximum take-off weight of 476 kg.

The electric vehicle maker said it will focus on its consumer and existing commercial business as it tries to become cash flow positive in its U.S. operations. "The pausing of this partnership reflects our process of continually evaluating our major capital projects, while taking into consideration our current and anticipated economic conditions," Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough said in a statement. Rivian is in a crowded field of startups trying to cash in on demand for electric commercial vans under pressure from established automakers including Ford and General Motors.

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Zeekr, one of Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brands, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. In what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in more than a year and a half, Zeekr is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, two of the sources said. The plans come as the brand, which competes with Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc, sets its sights on marketing its 001 crossover – its first and only model – in Europe next year.

ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Monday the head of its pharmaceuticals division had decided to leave after 16 years with the Swiss drugmaker, heralding a wider reshuffle in addition to a planned CEO changeover early next year. Bill Anderson, the former boss of Roche's Genentech unit, would quit at the end of the year "to pursue opportunities outside of Roche", with a successor due to be named by March 2023, Roche said in a statement. Anderson's departure from heading Roche's largest business means more fundamental change to manage for CEO-designate Thomas Schinecker, Roche's head of diagnostics, who is due to be promoted to group CEO in March.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").

LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

Air Canada today congratulated Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo, on being named Executive of the Year by Air Cargo World, one of the longest-standing publications focused on the transportation and logistics industries.

Microsoft is to take a 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the exchange operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday. It is the latest sign of deepening ties between financial services providers and a handful of big global cloud companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon and IBM, which have prompted regulators to scrutinise the ties more closely. Microsoft has longstanding links with LSEG, but the exchange group's Chief Executive David Schwimmer said that about a year ago they began talks on closer ties.

TORONTO — Job search company Indeed says postings on its site for Canadian tech roles have dropped 32 per cent since May and are showing no signs of stabilizing as the sector grapples with layoffs. With job postings across all sectors slipping nine per cent over the summer and increasing slightly since September, the tech openings drop brings postings in the industry closer to their pre-pandemic level than the rest of the economy for the first time in two years. "We've gone from really a market

OTTAWA — Canadian households' debt-to-income ratio rose in the third quarter as rising interest rates affected the cost of borrowing. There was $1.83 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics Canada said Monday, up less than a penny from the second quarter and up from $1.77 a year earlier. The record for household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income is 184.6 per cent, or almost $1.85 in debt per do

source