Dogecoin Price Prediction Today, October 24, 2022: DOGE/USD Continues Trading at Lower Levels – Inside Bitcoins

The Dogecoin market lacks momentum, and this has caused it to be sold and bought at lower price levels. Consequently, this crypto’s price action has maintained the narrow price range of $0.0568 to $0.645.

Dogecoin Forecast Statistics Data:

Dogecoin’s current price: is $0.0593

DOGE market cap: $7.93 billion

Dogecoin circulating supply: 132.67 billion

DOGE total supply: 132.67 billion

DOGE Coinmarketcap ranking: #10

Important Price Levels:

Top Level: $0.0645, $0.0650, $0.0655

Base Levels: $0.0591, $0.0580, $0.0565



The movement of DOGE/USD daily market reveals that its price action lacks the energy to make significant market moves. The most recent price candle on this chart is a bearish one – though it has formed under the MA line, like the others, but has further pushed the price lower. Also, the Average True Range (ATR) portrays the lack of direction in price action. But on the contrary, the Stochastic RSI shows that the bulls are still gathering momentum. Combining all indications, we can anticipate that at least price may soon be above the $0.0606 price level.



Looking at the most recent price candlesticks in this 4-hours market, we can readily see the activities of the Bulls. With the aid of two bullish candles, price action is now leveled with the MA line. Also, the RSI is showing that a bullish reversal is on the way as the lines of this indicator are now indicating it above the 50% level. Although, the ATR indicator still portrays an overall downtrend. Doing the math, expectations that the price will soon hit above $0.0600 stays strengthened.

The IMPT token presale is midway done and it has gathered around $6 million. Such a nice performance reveals that huge success has been recorded concerning the Token.

The first part of the Dash 2 Trade presale is sold out, and only took less than 4 days. Currently, D2T stays affordable as it costs just 0.05 USDT during the ongoing second part. As of now nearly $ 2 million has been raised

