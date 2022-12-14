Analytics Insight
Although Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted one of the biggest price growths in the last week of October and the beginning of this November, they have been plummeting for the last few days. This is after the hype around these coins started dying. Crypto analysts believe that Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu might be outperformed by Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX).
This is after looking at the price performance of these coins over the last few days. The Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) price performance has been plummeting for the whole of 2022, and most of the gains that these coins made in the last few weeks have been wiped out.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), being meme coins, are also working against them. Meme coins are increasingly losing traction to real utility coins like Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX). But there are many reasons crypto experts believe that Bitgert and Centcex will do better than these coins.
As mentioned above, Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are some of the few crypto projects building real utility. Looking at the products and projects that these projects are building, there is no doubt that these coins have the potential to surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketcaps.
The Bitgert and Centcex teams are building highly disruptive products. Bitgert blockchain is the most disruptive chain in the blockchain industry after lowering the gas fee to zero. The transaction speed is 100k TPS. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have not built their own blockchains.
Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) will also grow bigger than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of the massive hype these coins have created. The fast ecosystem growth and the bullish price growth are some of the reasons why CENX and BRISE will grow bigger than DOGE and SHIB.
However, Bitgert (BRISE) is projected to perform better because of the massive utility team is creating. It has the fastest-growing ecosystem and has the most disruptive products and projects in the industry – just look at the Brise roadmap V2. There are also hundreds of partnerships that the Brise team is making.
In conclusion, Bitgert and Centcex have the potential to grow bigger than even most of the top 10 coins in the market. That’s why crypto analysts are bullish about BRISE and CENX this month and this year.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
