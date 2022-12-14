vivo V21s arrives with Android 12 and waterdrop notch – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Yordan 17 November 2022

vivo Android Announcement

vivo just announced a new phone in Taiwan. The vivo V21s packs Dimensity 800U chipset and Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. It comes 18 months after the first V21 smartphone was announced, and will have a vivo V23 and vivo V25 to keep it company on the store shelves in Taiwan.

The vivo V21s is not a new smartphone either – it is largely identical to the V21 5G, but adds NFC. That means’t it’s also identical to vivo V21, but with the 5G radio enabled.

The FuntouchOS 12 is the only change vivo brought to the table. The screen is the same 6.44” AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 44MP camera. The RAM is 8GB RAM, while storage is 128GB, expandable through a microSD port.

When we reviewed the V21 last year we strongly recommended it, despite the few shortcomings such as lackluster audio experience and disappointing ultra-wide camera performance.

The vivo V21s costs TWD11,490 ($365/€355) and comes in Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle colors. The price is the same as it was during the vivo V21 launch back in April 2021, but sits between the modern V series and the Y phones in Taiwan, so it might just find its crowd.

Source (in Chinese Traditional)

Water drop notch forever.

So booooooriiiiing …

the far successor from the ancient V5. which it had an front LED flash. and also OIS on the front as well. (while the V5 doesnt have)

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source