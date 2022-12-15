NYC digital health firms renting less office space to cut costs – Modern Healthcare

Progyny CEO Peter Anevsky

In January fertility benefits company Progyny will open an additional floor in its Midtown South office after taking a year to renovate the new space, which has an open floor plan and multiple collaborative areas.

“We’ve been rapidly growing as a company and needed an office that could not only hold our current New York City team members, but also had availability for additional occupancy as we expanded,” CEO Peter Anevsky said. “The building we’re in now is perfect for this since they’ve given us the option to acquire more floors if needed.”

Progyny had moved to a 25,212-square-foot office in the Empire State Realty Trust-owned building at 1359 Broadway in February 2020 under a sublease agreement. Two years later the company signed its own leases for two more floors, bringing the total to about 70,000 square feet. At the moment, half of the company’s nearly 400 employees live in the New York area and commute three times a week to the office, creating room for both flexibility and face-to-face time, Anevski said.

