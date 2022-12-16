Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Can a Major Crypto Rally Take … – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

A number of websites have offered bullish Dogecoin price predictions

Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com

Like many cryptocurrencies and other risk assets, Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) has been soaring in recent days. As of early morning trading in New York today, the crypto had jumped nearly 10% since midnight and 23% over the last five days.

However, analysts and websites remain divided on the outlook of DOGE in particular and cryptos in general, as they offer widely varying Dogecoin price predictions.

According to Analytics Insight, Dogecoin, along with Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) and Evergrowcoin ( EGC-USD ), can “help you retire in 2022.” The website states that, as one of the ten most popular cryptos, Dogecoin is “a cryptocurrency for day-to-day usage.” And finally, it notes that Dogecoin is second to only Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) in terms of followers on Reddit and has influential backers.

Meanwhile, traders quoted by Benzinga stated that all cryptos could get a lift from stocks’ recent rally and from the retreat of the U.S. dollar this week.

Taking a much more bearish stance on cryptos in general was Susannah Streeter, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst quoted by CoinDesk. “With the rules of the future games of mining, staking and trading still pretty murky, and the value of crypto assets hugely sensitive to volatile conditions in financial markets, it’s clear investing in the crypto Wild West is still a very risky business,” she stated.

Finally, Cryptopolitan was bearish on Dogecoin yesterday, saying that it has seen “consolidation after failure to reach further downside.”

WalletInvestor predicted Dogecoin’s value would reach 13.2 cents in one year and nearly 40 cents in five years.

Also very upbeat is GovCapital, which has a “regular” price target of 10 cents for Dogecoin on Sept. 1, an 8.16 cent forecast for the crypto on Oct. 1 and a 10.4 cent target for it on Nov. 1.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/07/dogecoin-price-predictions-where-can-a-major-crypto-rally-take-doge/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Sell

Stocks to Buy

Market Analysis

Stocks to Sell

Today's Market

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to Sell

Stocks to Buy

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source