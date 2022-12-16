Samsung Galaxy is the top South Korean brand for 12th consecutive … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones are some of the best smartphones your money can buy. They have exciting hardware, awesome internals, and mind-blowing cameras. Thanks to this overall great package, Galaxy devices have topped the list of South Korea’s 100 brands.

Brandstock, a South Korean brand consulting firm, announced Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy smartphones have retained the top position for the 12th consecutive year. The Brandstock Top Index (BSTI) consists of a total of 1,000 points, out of which the Samsung Galaxy smartphone received 937.6 points out of 1,000 in the 2022 BSTI, achieving the number one spot.

This is good news for Samsung, as the company is speculated to lose its top spot in the global smartphone market to Apple in Q4 2022, due to slow demand and economic downturns in many economies. Samsung did manage to increase its shipments by 3.9% from the previous quarter, and the shipments stood at 64.2 million units in the global smartphone market. Speaking of shares, Samsung managed to gain 1.4% of the global smartphone market in Q3 2022.

The Galaxy S22 series received favorable reviews overseas. As per The Korea Economic Daily, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was selected as the Best Inventions of 2022 by the US weekly magazine Time. Korean Air, the national airline carrier, jumped 11 positions to reach the 11th position in the list, and Hana Tour jumped to the 32nd position this year from 40th place last year.

Online shopping brands saw stiff competition, and companies like Coupang, Gmarket, Auction, and 11th Street fell in their positions. IT-related brands also suffered as Naver slipped to 4th position from 3rd, and Google slipped from 9th to 10th.

December 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

