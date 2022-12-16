Apple Brompton Road opens July 28 in London – Apple

Text of this article

July 26, 2022

Apple Brompton Road celebrates creativity with vibrant design and events featuring local artists

The new London store offers advancements in sustainable design, community events and resources, and a team of more than 200 ready to provide excellent service for customers

LONDON Apple today previewed Apple Brompton Road, its newest store in London, located in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood. A stone’s throw from Hyde Park, Apple Brompton Road features design inspiration drawn from local flora, along with a new slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products.

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

Special Sessions

The store opening kicks off with the global launch of “United Visions,” an augmented reality experience honoring the creative works of pioneering London poet and painter William Blake. Created for Getty Museum and brought to life through Apple technology, the purpose-built app showcases the possibilities of creativity by reimagining the seminal artist’s work. Artists and creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting (Tin&Ed) used Apple’s M1 Ultra chip in the development of the experience, which features a poetic soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning record producer Just Blaze. “United Visions” can be viewed by customers in-store and by anyone around the world by downloading the “United Visions” app.

Opening weekend festivities will include a panel discussion on the creation of “United Visions” with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze, as well as a special performance and Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt. Apple Fitness+ trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo, and Jonelle Lewis will join Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3-kilometer walk and 5-kilometer run in Hyde Park. The talented Apple Creative Pros will also host live illustration sessions that take inspiration from the local blooms.

Following the opening sessions, the store will host its ongoing Brompton Series, which takes place on the last Thursday of every month through October and features:

The Store and Team

Upon entering Apple Brompton Road, visitors will be greeted by 12 towering Sicilian ficus trees that line the 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows and entryway. The seating at the base of each planter acts as a social gathering space for visitors, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, and bringing nature directly into the store. Visitors come through the central arcade, which mirrors the dimensions of the original Brompton Arcade built on the same precise location in 1903. The store’s Forum — where free Today at Apple sessions provide daily creative inspiration and practical skills — features a first for Apple in the UK: a mirrored ceiling that offers depth-enhancing reflections.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the all-new lineup of iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, as well as accessories like HomePod mini and AirTag. The 200-person store team helps customers learn about Apple products, and offers advice on monthly financing options and the Apple Trade In program. Collectively speaking more than 45 languages, the team is ready to welcome customers from around the world. And in another first for the UK, a dedicated Apple Pickup area makes it even more convenient for customers to pick up products ordered online.

Sustainability

Apple Brompton Road’s terrazzo flooring is comprised of a plant-based bio polymers, the first of its kind in Apple’s worldwide retail fleet. The vast space — which features a unique curved timber ceiling — offers ample seating where customers can relax and discover new tips and tricks to get the best from their devices. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Brompton Road is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple in the UK

For nearly 40 years, Apple has been operating in the UK, where it has more than 6,000 team members. Across the country, Apple supports over 450,000 jobs through the thriving iOS app economy, work with suppliers, and direct employment. Apple Brompton Road opens Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m. BST in London. Customers are encouraged to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music Brompton Road Playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

