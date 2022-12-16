GMC Hummer EV Battery Is Over 200 kWh, But Range Is Only 350 Miles: Why? – InsideEVs

The recently unveiled GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric high-end pickup truck, but one thing seems to be a concern – the range of up to 350+ miles (563+ km) in the top version.

The less expensive versions will be able to go only for 300+ miles (483+ km) and 250 miles (402 km):

The reason behind the range far from 400-500 miles is pretty simple – a vehicle of such size, with that shape, weight and wheels, is not very efficient.

Assuming 200 kWh (the pack capacity was not announced), 350 miles means 571 Wh/mi (355 Wh/km), even before towing anything.

According to the Engineering Explained video (see below from about 14:25), the GMC Hummer EV will be equipped with over a 200 kWh battery pack (GM’s representatives reportedly hinted at it, but later told us that the figure is not confirmed).

The truck will be equipped with Ultium Cells batteries – 24 modules, 24 cells each (total of 576 pouch cells).

Assuming Engineering Explained’s number that a single cell has a capacity of 100 Ah, we can estimate the pack’s nominal capacity simply by assuming the nominal voltage of the cells:

We guess that something around 215 kWh with 200 kWh usable would be a fair number.

One of the most interesting things about GM’s battery approach is wireless communication between the modules.

The 800 V battery system is ready to charge at up to 350 kW of power (from DC fast chargers). In about 10 minutes, some 100 miles (160 km) out of the total 350 miles range, could be replenished in the top of the line version.

100 miles is 28.5% of the total range, while the 10 minutes at 350 kW peak would translate into roughly 58 kWh. The 100% range would then be 204 kWh (probably less, as we doubt the ability to stick to 350 kW for the entire 10 minutes).

Anyway, also this way we end with a conclusion that the pack is around 200 kWh usable.

