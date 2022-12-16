100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet to gift in 2022 — and it's on sale at Amazon now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
October 17, 2022
Apple released a new iPad Pro last month, just in time for the holidays. The sleek and powerful Apple iPad Pro will definitely be one of the most wanted holiday gifts this season. The powerful tablet offers improved functionality over the standard iPad device with a beautiful display, advanced drawing functionality and ultra-fast performance thanks to the M2 chip.
Keep reading to find why we chose to add the Apple iPad Pro to our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series — and why your friends and family would love to find it under the Christmas tree it this holiday season.
Top products in this article
The best Apple tablet to give: 11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $799
Get the bigger iPad Pro: 12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099
Best Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $999 (reduced from $1,099)
Apple iPads are a popular gift every year, and the brand-new Apple iPad Pro is sure to be at the top of everyone’s holiday liss. It includes Apple’s powerful M2 chip for the fastest performance available in any iPad model. The iPad Pro also offers all day battery life, so it’s perfect to take on the go.
One of the great things about the iPad Pro is its versatility. Here at CBS Essentials, we’re big fans of tech items that can serve multiple purposes. The iPad Pro can skillfully operate as a standard tablet, but it also has the power to function as a laptop when connected with a keyboard. It’s great for working professionals that want to get some emails done on the train to work or students that don’t want to lug around a full laptop on campus. It’s also the best iPad model for digital art.
Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app. This makes it an even more useful gift for artists or students.
The iPad Pro’s versatility makes it a great gift for everyone on your list — especially those who love Apple tech.
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
The Apple iPad Pro is available with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display or a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Memory configurations range from 128GB to 2TB. You can also choose between cellular and Wi-Fi only connectivity options
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $799
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $984 (reduced from $999)
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $1,299
The iPad Pro is the most powerful model in Apple’s iPad lineup, but some people may prefer a more simple (or affordable) tablet. If the iPad Pro isn’t the right gift for your intended recipient, consider these options instead.
This slightly older model still provides strong processing speeds and a terrific user experience. This model has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with users praising the speed, display quality and artistry tools. Plus it’s on sale now following the release of the new model.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi only) (128 GB), $699 (reduced from $799)
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi only) (256 GB) (space gray), $1,099 (reduced from $1,199)
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi +Cellular) (256 GB) (space gray), $999 (reduced from $1,099)
The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $449.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $449
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $599
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $599
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $749
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $520 (reduced from $599)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wide range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)
Many people are loyal to their mobile operating system. If you’re shopping for a gift for someone who prefers Android devices to Apple ones, you should skip the Apple iPad and buy one of these top-rated alternatives from Samsung and other brands instead.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $950 (reduced from $1,099)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $599 (reduced from $780)
The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. The ad-free models don’t have these lock screen ads — a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The tablet is available for preorder now and will be released on Oct. 19. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors. You can save $15 buy getting an ad-supported version (with lock screen advertisements) instead, but if you’re gifting, we strongly recommend the ad-free version.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145
Looking for a gift for a gamer? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 GB) gaming bundle, $170
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165
It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it’s not. Last year’s holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there’s inflation — unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.
So it’s time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials’ 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We’ve based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.
Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple’s newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.
First published on October 17, 2022 / 2:26 PM
