Top Stories: New Macs Incoming, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More – MacRumors

We’re more than halfway through February, and rumors are continuing to fly about what might be coming at Apple’s rumored March event and beyond. The latest teaser comes from a regulatory database where several new Mac models have popped up.



Rumors about the next 27-inch “iMac Pro” and the iPhone 14 Pro continue circulate, and we’re also expecting some new Apple displays at some point, so read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

Apple is rumored to be planning a virtual event for Tuesday, March 8, and ahead of time, the company has filed three unreleased Mac model numbers in a Eurasian regulatory database, as legally required.



Apple is expected to launch several new Macs with M1 Pro/Max and M2 chips this year, but it’s unclear if any will be announced at the March event. One of the new Macs listed in the database is described as a “portable” computer, suggesting that it will be a MacBook of some kind.

Other products rumored to be announced at the event include new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, both with an A15 chip and 5G. In the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, we chatted with Andru Edwards about expectations and possibilities for the event.

Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new version of the 27-inch iMac powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and while the computer was originally expected to be released in the first quarter of this year, it might end up launching a few months later.



According to oft-accurate display industry consultant Ross Young, a redesigned “iMac Pro” with a mini-LED ProMotion display could launch in June.

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to a rumor that surfaced out of Korea this week.



8GB of RAM would match the amount of RAM in Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 models, and it would be an increase over the 6GB of RAM in iPhone 13 Pro models.

It’s unclear how much RAM the standard iPhone 14 models will have, but it will likely be less than the Pro models.

Apple has not offered an affordable Apple-branded display since the 27-inch Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016, but that is expected to change at some point in the foreseeable future.



Rumors suggest that Apple is planning new lower-priced standalone displays that would be sold alongside the high-end Pro Display XDR. We’ve put together a guide covering everything that we know about these displays.

Fortnite has been unavailable to play on the iPhone and iPad since Apple banned it from the App Store in 2020 amid an ongoing legal battle with Epic Games, but the battle royale game is coming back to iOS devices thanks to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW gaming service.



GeForce NOW is a browser-based gaming service that will allow ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users to play Fortnite using Safari, and we tried out a beta version in a recent video.

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we’ve covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source