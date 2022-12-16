Japan NFT Market Intelligence Report 2022-2028 – Japanese Entertainment Conglomerate and Video Game Companies are Foraying into the NFT Space Vying for the Growing Market – Yahoo Finance

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Japan NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels – Q2 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

NFT industry in Japan is expected to grow by 53.0% on an annual basis to reach US$1361.5 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 38.7% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$1361.5 million in 2022 to reach US$8807.2 million by 2028.

NFTs, a new breed of crypto-assets that represent digital items, from images and videos to clothing for avatars, have started gaining popularity over the last four to eight quarters globally. NFTs are data sets in a digital ledger that prove ownership and help the investor gain post sale of these unique digital assets. These NFTs are not exactly new, with the first NFTs being launched in the mid-2010s. On the other hand, the latest figures create a dilemma of whether the bubble will burst or not since weekly NFT sales have plummeted around the globe.

With the hype increasing globally among the business players, artists, and entertainers, Japan also entered the new trend to create a new digital economy. Consequently, consultation providers on crypto assets and blockchains witnessed increasing demand from various artists, publishers, and Japan. For instance, Tokyo-based startup Gracone, earned significant through its consulting service in the country.

Though Japan is still in the early phase of its development, businesses and organizations have partnered with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products. Notably, the thriving NFT market has attracted Coincheck Inc., a major cryptocurrency exchange operator in Japan, to introduce its NFT marketplace in March 2021.

Importantly, many people in Japan are suspicious of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Also, many Japanese people are interested in but do not know what to do with them. HEXA, a new NFT platform, came into being in Japan, helping people buy and sell NFTs in Japanese yen without holding any cryptocurrency wallets. Users can also use the platform without paying any transaction or gas fees, while they can set royalty and unlockable content like OpenSea.

Despite the growing interest of Japanese creators and businesses in the market, NFTs still face hurdles in the country. Since the technical know-how of people is essential for installing and managing cryptocurrency wallet services required to operate these NFTs, the market is facing various headwinds to grow. Improving the usability for general users is a challenge in the current NFT market scenario in Japan. Along with this, the legal issue also surrounds NFT ownership in the country.

Amidst such uncertainties, the publisher anticipates that NFTs will be a game-changer in the long run since Japan has successful pop culture, anime, and manga, which has the potential to take the trend forward over the next four to eight quarters in the country.

NFT platforms are bringing Japanese Artists and Creators together on a Single Platform

With the shifting of the world from the physical to digital, various artists and creators are sharing their rich culture with the world in the form of NFTs. Therefore, NFT platforms are taking the initiative to bring these artists and creators on a single platform to attract more customers over the long run in Japan.

In April 2022, a new NFT marketplace, Primes, was developed by Angela Global Co. Ltd. to bring together Japanese content in a single platform and convert it to NFTs to protect the work of Japanese creators. Since Japan has a very rich culture, this new platform chose the Japanese content to launch as NFTs in the Primes marketplace.

Based out of Taiwan, this platform is not restricted to the Japanese marketplace but also to the United States, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East. Primes are a new economic zone allowing users worldwide to discover collect and innovative NFTs, thus generating revenue.

Japanese entertainment conglomerate and video game companies are foraying into the NFT space vying for the growing market

Post the success of the first Ethereum NFT in Japan, and the industry saw a substantial rise during the start of 2021; the boom was carried well, with artists and celebrities purchasing NFTs of their own. As a result, various businesses and organizations plunged into the high-growth market to earn profit over the longer run.

In September 2021, Japanese entertainment conglomerate and video game company Square Enix announced to enter the NFT space with NFT-centered projects, including blockchain-based video games and collectibles.

Square Enix launched NFT digital trading cards in Japan, which are based on the anime and video game franchise “Shi-San-Sei Million Arthur” along with developer Double Jump. Tokyo/MCH+. This was the water testing strategy of the company, which was successful as all the cards were sold.

Reasons to buy

Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Japan NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Japan NFT – Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.2 Japan NFT – Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.3 Japan NFT – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3 Japan NFT Key Market Insight and Innovation

3.1 Consumer Behavior

3.2 Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

3.3 Regulation Trends

4 Japan NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Japan NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.3 Japan NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.4 Japan NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.5 Japan NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.6 Japan NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.7 Japan NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.8 Japan NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

5.1 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art – Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.3 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art – Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.4 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art – Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.5 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art – Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.6 Japan NFT Collectibles and Art – Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6 Japan NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

6.1 Japan NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Japan NFT Currency Ethereum – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.3 Japan NFT Currency Solana – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.4 Japan NFT Currency Avalanche – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.5 Japan NFT Currency Polygon – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.6 Japan NFT Currency BSC – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.7 Japan NFT Currency Flow – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.8 Japan NFT Currency WAX – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.9 Japan NFT Currency Ronin – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.10 Japan NFT Other Currencies – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7 Japan NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

7.1 Japan NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

7.2 Japan NFT Primary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7.3 Japan NFT Secondary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

8 Japan User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 – 2028

8.1 Japan Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

8.2 Japan Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 – 2028

8.3 Japan Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcq9gd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japan-nft-market-intelligence-report-2022-2028—japanese-entertainment-conglomerate-and-video-game-companies-are-foraying-into-the-nft-space-vying-for-the-growing-market-301705161.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration is making good on a plan to replenish the nation’s emergency oil reserves, starting with a 3 million barrel purchase of crude. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassme

Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

(Bloomberg) — China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA new state-owned company called

In this piece, we will take a look at 20 countries that produce the most coal. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Coal. The global coal market is worth billions of dollars according to a research report from The Business Research Company. The research firm estimates that the […]

The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.

As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said, it often pays to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy — and there's certainly no shortage of fear shaping today's stock market backdrop. Macroeconomic conditions have generally led to brutal trading for tech stocks this year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 28% across 2022's trading. Economic uncertainty suggests that the market could continue to be turbulent in the near term, but investors also have opportunities to buy shares in category-leading companies at prices that set the stage for attractive long-term returns.

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, has expanded its Island Cannabis Co. ("Island") portfolio in Massachusetts, launching multiple new product lines, including new Island Flower varieties, along with prerolls and mini prerolls in single-strain and infused varieties. The newly launched products will be available at the Company's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brooklin

The Zacks Mining – Gold industry's near-term prospects are bright as gold prices are expected to gain. One can watch stocks like FNV, AEM, AU and GAU, backed by their growth prospects.

Tesla (TSLA) has been a monster stock over much of its history, especially from its stratospheric run from mid-2019 to late 2021. But in 2022, Tesla stock has been a big loser, on track to plunge 57% as of Dec. 16. That would easily surpass 2016's 11% fall, the only other annual decline since Tesla stock came public in 2010….

Energy was a top sector in 2022. Today, we explore 3 stocks in the oil industry firing on all cylinders.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is having a big year. The natural gas pipeline giant has gone on a shopping spree and recently unveiled its third acquisition to enhance its gas pipeline network. Here's a look at Williams' latest deal and how it will help put its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -A Canadian energy regulator said on Friday that it has laid charges against Suncor Energy Inc after a worker was injured in 2019 on the Terra Nova floating oil production storage and offloading vessel. Suncor is charged with failing to ensure that every worker wore a safety harness in certain situations and used appropriate protective equipment, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said in a statement. On Dec. 29, 2019, a Terra Nova worker fell from a ladder while conducting gas testing.

Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) continues to fuel its meteoric rise on a combination of dramatic sales growth, widening profit margins, and a new distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) that could open international markets for its beverages. While Celsius is capitalizing on the currently trendy "functional beverages" buzz phrase, let's see whether it has what it takes to keep the momentum going, especially if the economy and market tank further next year. Functional beverages are a broad range of drinks that are sought out for their perceived health benefits, whether they are energy drinks; juices; alternatives based on dairy, plants, or nuts; teas, or so-called smart beverages.

London-based bank HSBC will immediately stop lending and underwriting for new oil and gas drilling projects, the bank announced Dec. 14, making it the first large multinational bank—and top-tier funder of fossil fuels—to adopt such a policy.

The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration.

(Bloomberg) — Fears of a global economic slowdown pushed oil prices lower, outweighing news that the Biden administration will start buying crude to replenish strategic reserves. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor F

Coal has made a comeback in Germany this year, as Europe's largest economy turns to the dirty fuel to power it through an energy crisis. More than a third (36.3%) of the electricity fed into the German power grids between July and September came from coal-fired power plants, compared with 31.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to German statistics office Destatis. Long demonised by Germany's Green party, which leads some of the government's top ministries, coal was set to be phased out by 2030, but Russia's war with Ukraine and gas export curbs, brought coal back into favour.

India's $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy is relatively strong and is outperforming major economies, the textile sector is a notable exception and orders suggest the downturn will continue well into 2023, raising the risk of layoffs in an industry that employs more than 45 million people. Domestic sales are sluggish despite strong growth in the overall economy because of high costs and cheap imported garments, manufacturers say.

source