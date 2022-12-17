Binance NFT Marks Day 1 of Ape Staking; Users Question Dropping … – BSC NEWS

Users can stake their Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs at Binance NFT, with current APRs of about 60%, down from the max of 199%.

Binance NFT concluded the first day of its Ape Staking feature, where holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club can stake their valuable and popular NFTs to earn rewards in ApeCoin.

More than $40,000 worth of $APE was distributed to stakers on the first day, as the Binance NFT Twitter account promoted Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) as high as 199%.

APR of up to 57.99%

Very misleading to advertise 199%, let 410 apes stake and drop the returns to 57.99% then point at your terms of business as a get out clause🤮

As some Twitter users noted, however, the current APRs listed on the Binace NFT Ape Staking page are much lower, at 58% for Bored Ape and 63% for Mutant Ape.

Appreciate it to bring the ape staking program to binance users, however the APR has fallen drastically from 190 to around 60.

We know that you guys are staking at https://t.co/J0k3Lgi6Ps on behalf of us using binance ape funds,can the apr be increased?

Binance also plans to offer staking in the future for Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Even at 58% APR, staking a Bored Ape NFT can bring in more than $140 per day, while a Mutant Ape can bring in more than $33 per day at 58% APR, at current $APE prices.

Binance NFT is Binance’s NFT arm that consists of a marketplace, a platform for initial game offering (IGO), and mystery NFT boxes on BNB Chain.

With the relevance of NFT projects on BNB Chain, Binance NFT has become increasingly more popular for NFT collectors

A recap of notable news from the week.

Cryptocurrency never sleeps, and neither does crypto news and content. Because of this constant stream of information, it’s difficult for investors to keep track of the most notable news. In this weekly recap, BSC News shares some of the most exciting stories and breaking news events of the week to help you stay up-to-date on all things DeFi.

Earlier in the week, the House Financial Services Committee of the United States Congress held the first major hearing, following the arrest of former FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), with US Representatives asking questions for nearly four hours.

Find details of the hearing here.

In a big move for Solana gamers and the Web3 community, Discord added Solana wallet integration to its Linked Roles features. The new update means that users can now link their Solana wallet and qualify for roles on Discord.

Learn more about this new integration in this article.

BNB Chain announced the launch of its flagship in-person Innovation hackathon in partnership with Web3 industry leaders DWF Labs, FactBlock, and Certik. The event will take place from December 17-19 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Learn more about the Hackathon and the criteria for winners in this article.

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump released his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection on Polygon over the week – and we can all agree it is worth the hype. Each NFT costs $99 and got sold out in less than a day!

Check out the five dopest NFTs from the collection here.

Given the current systemic concerns in the crypto markets, it is worth assessing if you are properly diversifying your crypto holdings and taking the necessary precaution. In this article, BSC News co-founder Ben Antes highlights five steps to handle the current market fear and uncertainty.

Find details here.

BNB token has fallen in the face of negative press surrounding Binance.

The BNB token price has fallen over 17% in the past week, plummeting to its lowest mark since June 2022. The price of BNB token dipped to $221 but has since recovered above $230 to $236, according to CoinMarketCap.

BNB token has performed poorly in comparison to other major coins and tokens in recent weeks. Bitcoin has been positive over the last 3o-days at 0.1%, while Ethereum is down 3%. Compare that to BNB, down 13% in the last 30-days.

Binance has faced a spattering of negative press in recent weeks. The latest negative token price action comes behind doubts regarding Binance’s Proof of Reserves and a recent influx of withdrawals.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has also faced questions this week about its ability to potentially repay over $2 billion tied into the FTX Collapse. As an early investor in FTX, Binance exited its equity position last year, but now that decision is in the crosshairs.

BNB token has yet to dip below $200 in the latest run down. The token’s lowest price in the last year was $184.54 in June 2022. It is also down over 50% from its 1-year high of $571.55.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

A Uniswap Governance Forum member points to the DEX's takeover of activity on Polygon, saying that PancakeSwap's Uniswap v2 pools are less efficient.

A showdown between Uniswap and PancakeSwap on BNB Chain would be a true battle of the giants. But is there a precedent indicating that a victory by Uniswap would be inevitable? Let’s take a look:

Uniswap is the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) in the crypto universe, accounting for more than 50% of DEX volume overall, mostly on Ethereum. According to DefiLlama, Uniswap had about $1.5 billion in volume in the past 24 hours.

PancakeSwap, meanwhile, is a smaller elephant but in a much smaller bathtub. It's $200 million in 24-hour volume accounts for 70% of DEX volume on BNB Chain.

As the Uniswap community considers a proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on BNB Chain, one forum member points to Uniswap’s takeover of Polygon as evidence of the DEX’s likelihood of success on BNB Chain.

In a post on the Uniswap Governance Forum, GFX Labs said BNB Chain’s TVL and users makes deployment worth considering.

According to the Dune dashboard by @wanxin linked in the forum post, Uniswap v3 now has about 80% of Polygon DEX market share by volume. Since Uniswap v3 debuted on Polygon in late 2021, Quickswap’s market share dropped from about 55% to less than 10%.

Could Uniswap replicate its dominance on BNB Chain? We’ll continue to follow this proposal as it plays out.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Excellent Free VPN, Supports Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and more: We tried out PrivadoVPN and here’s what you should know.

Founded in 2019 and based in Switzerland, PrivadoVPN is one of the youngest VPN service providers. As the internet continues to expand into our daily lives, there’s a growing need to maintain personal privacy and protect our data from prying eyes. PrivadoVPN, as the name implies, was founded to meet these needs, with its focus mainly on safety and privacy. VPNs typically provide an easy and secure way to browse the internet anonymously.

Being a Switzerland-based company means that PrivadoVPN is protected by the world’s best privacy laws, therefore, they have no legal binding to keep any user logs. As boldly stated on their website, “Any attempt to access your data by outside agents will have to contend with the strongest consumer privacy laws in the world on top of our zero-log policy.

PrivadoVPN’s team comprises a trusted team of security experts with over 20 years of combined experience. If you’re looking for the best free VPN, PrivadoVPN offers a free plan with 10 GB of data monthly and access to 12 servers on one device. The free plan also comes with the same protections as a paid VPN plan, including IP masking, stable transfers, and point-to-point encryption. However, with their affordable premium subscription, you can connect to 10 devices and enjoy unlimited bandwidth. PrivadoVPN works across multiple devices including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, FireTV and AndroidTV.

Read on to discover our detailed review which makes PrivadoVPN rank as one of the best VPNs in the market.

PrivadoVPN uses 256-bit-AES encryption, which is the gold standard of the VPN world, to keep user data safe. It is the same encryption used by governments and multinational corporations to protect their data. On PrivadoVPN, all of your files will be protected end-to-end.

As previously stated, PrivadoVPN is based in Switzerland where user privacy is well protected. Switzerland isn’t part of the 14 Eyes Alliance or under the jurisdiction of any other surveillance state, where member nations are obligated to share information among their intelligence services. Due to this, PrivadoVPN has a strict no-log policy and does not store any user logs or online behavior. PrivadoVPN’s zero-log policy, combined with IP address masking, and point-to-point encryption ensure that your online activity remains completely anonymous.

With one PrivadoVPN premium subscription, you can enjoy unlimited bandwidth for up to 10 simultaneous connections that can be used at the same time.

With PrivadoVPN, you can choose which apps have full VPN protection, thanks to the Spit Tunneling feature. You can find this feature once you open the settings and click on SmartRoute. Bypass allows you to disable specific applications from the VPN connection while Tunnel allows you to select applications that should use the VPN.

The image above shows our speed when we connected to a PrivadoVPN server in New York, The United States, which is very far away from our local connection.

For a relatively new VPN, PrivadoVPN offers an extensive network of servers, with 312 in 44 different countries. The majority of the servers are also managed by PrivadoVPN, making upgrades and maintenance easier. It doesn’t matter if you're traveling across the world for business or entertainment, you can still hide from prying eyes using any of PrivadoVPN’s fastest servers.

PrivadoVPN has a Kill Switch which works just as intended. When your VPN connection suddenly drops, your data is exposed. However, the Kill Switch feature on PrivadoVPN prevents this from happening. Once it’s turned on, your internet connection automatically shuts off whenever your VPN connection is dropped. We tried the feature and it worked out well. This is a very important feature that makes PrivadoVPN one of the best VPNs out there. The Kill Switch feature can be found at the bottom of the dashboard with a toggle button to easily switch it on and off.

PrivadoVPN comes in two pricing plans: a yearly and a monthly plan. The VPN provider also offers a capable free plan with servers across just 12 locations for a single device and a maximum of 10GB data each month. The free plan does not support SOCKS5 Proxy, Ad Blocker, and some other interesting features on the premium plans. However, it’s a good place to start. Feel free to try out the free plan without any commitment as it will help you decide whether or not you want to use the service.

The premium subscriptions include:

Both paid plans offer the same features, including 10 simultaneous connections, SOCKS5 Proxy, Ad Blocker, Threat Prevention, and Parental Controls that you will not find on the free plan. The yearly plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so rest assured you will get your money back if you do not want to continue with the service.

But here’s the catch, you can currently save as much as 82% on the Winter Sale !

You can get PrivadoVPN for as low as $1.99/month if you choose the 24 months plans on the Winter Sale. The 12 months plan also comes at a very affordable $2.50/month (save 77%), with 3 FREE months and a 30-day money-back guarantee attached to both offers.

This makes PrivadoVPN one of the cheapest VPNs you can find in the market and a really good deal.

You can easily pay for PrivadoVPN subscriptions via Credit Card, PayPal, and Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, DAI, Bitcoin cash, and USDC

PrivadoVPN provides its users with native apps on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, FireTV, and AndroidTV. That’s a solid list of devices that users can simultaneously connect across. PrivadoVPN also supports Linux although it is not publicly advertised in its marketing as it doesn’t have a native app.

PrivadoVPN offers 24/7 support to customers. You can check out the Knowledge Base which contains several articles and guides with detailed explanations of various customer issues. There’s also an email ticketing system where users can provide details of their challenges and receive timely responses from PrivadoVPN’s well-trained customer representatives. In addition, users can also visit the Installation Guides for step-by-step guides on getting the appropriate app.

Our overall experience with PrivadoVPN was satisfactory. The connections were stable and didn’t slow down our internet connection much. The VPN is user-friendly, reliable, and adheres to strict Swiss privacy laws. Compared to other VPN providers, its free version is superior and is a good place to start for anyone looking to protect their online activities.

New farms on Aptos are the first of many upcoming feature releases from PancakeSwap on the new blockchain network.

PancakeSwap has announced the inaugural farming pools on the Aptos Network.

Weeks after an initial deployment on Aptos, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) from BNB Chain continues to grow its reach on the nascent blockchain network. PancakeSwap will bring its renowned user interface and farming strategies to Aptos so users can retain the same overall experience as other chains.

PancakeSwap is looking for more growth and more Aptos projects to integrate. PancakeSwap will continue to grow its capabilities on Aptos with liquidity pools, farm offerings, and more on the way. Chef Berries put the call out in the announcement for more projects to contact PancakeSwap for inquiries.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

