Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.6 With Security Updates – MacRumors

While we have to wait a bit longer for the macOS Ventura launch, Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.6. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.6 is the sixth major update to ‌macOS Monterey‌ and it comes a couple months after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌‌ 12.6 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.6 addresses a number of kernel vulnerabilities as well as issues with maps, iMovie, ATS, MediaLibrary, and PackageKit.

Apple says that it is aware that one kernel vulnerability was actively exploited, which means that it is important for all ‌macOS Monterey‌ users to update to the new version of the operating system as soon as possible.

Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.7 update with security fixes.

