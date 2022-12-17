When is Hanukkah 2022? – CBS News

Watch CBS News
Hanukkah is almost here. During the Festival of Lights, menorah candles are lit for eight straight nights. This tradition commemorates the Jews’ victory over oppressive Greek-Syrian rule in Israel and the miraculous eight nights that the Temple lantern burned, despite only having enough oil for one night.
Top products in this article:
Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah gift box
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $589 (reduced from $800)
So when is Hanukkah? Hanukkah 2022 starts the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 and goes through Monday, Dec. 26. If you still need to pick out some last minute gifts, look no further. The gifts below from Amazon and Walmart all arrive before the end of Hanukkah.
Whether you’re shopping for your family or friends, check out the Hanukkah gift ideas for kids and adults ahead. There are even free money deals happening at Walmart and Amazon right now. Reload an Amazon gift card with $100 and get a $12 credit. And save an extra $10 on purchases of $50 or more when you choose in-store pickup at Walmart. Many of the gifts below are currently on sale as well.
Pick up gift cards, Apple products and more, delivered fast from Amazon.
Amazon gift cards, available in a number of fun holiday boxes and designs (including the Hanukkah design seen above), arrive as fast as the same day in some areas. Or, if you’ve truly waited until the last minute, you can get a print-at-home Amazon gift card.
Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah gift box
Already have an Amazon gift card — maybe one you were gifted last year? Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you’re eligible below.
Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
Looking to save even more money? You can get a big discount on the second generation of Apple AirPods at Amazon, too.
Apple AirPods (second generation), $115 (reduced from $159)
These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.
CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. “I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods.”
These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon for half off. They’re a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)
This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.
The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you’ve brewed your cup.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot’s P.O.O.P., or “Pet Owner Official Promise,” guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot’s most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don’t get tangled with pet hair.
When it’s done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses “Imprint Smart Mapping” technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don’t even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot’s “Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal” system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $350 (reduced from $599)
You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $648.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)
The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.
“We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately,” a customer says. “I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn’t expect much in the dust trap… I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed.”
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100
The enhanced Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus model offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
“Very cool and speaker sound is superb,” wrote an Amazon customer. “The speaker sound is tremendous!”
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)
Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They’re on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You’ll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)
The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.
Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)
The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.
Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.
Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)
Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced from $250)
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin’s Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Available in a variety of colors.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $175 (reduced from $330)
If you’ve never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well — you’re missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $98 (reduced from $149)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $950 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,400)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $960 (reduced from $1,100)
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65″ LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,729 (regularly $2,297)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $770 (regularly $799)
This Baggallini backpack makes a great gift for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attache to rolling suitcases, making it a great gift for travel enthusiasts as well.
Baggallini Soho backpack, $91 (reduced from $118)
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $390 (reduced from $530)
Can’t decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.
This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.
Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $230)
The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.
The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If “aqua sky” isn’t your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.
KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $430 (reduced from $550)
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever’s on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV’s Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
Check in on your pets while you’re at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.
If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life — and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.
L’or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)
If you’re finishing up your Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.
Waited until the last moment? No problem: You can pick up most Walmart.com orders at your local store. And if you use code HOLIDAY10, you’ll save an extra $10 on purchases of $50 or more when you choose in-store pickup.
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart — the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there’s a deal for you.
Here’s a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It’s backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games — even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $499
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
It’s pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 — never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn’t skimp on features — it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home’s smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It’s rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)
The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It’s able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 right now at Walmart.
The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
“This camera has been pretty fun to use,” wrote a Walmart customer. “It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!”
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Get the Ninja professional blender now for 50 percent off right now.
Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.
Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You’ll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)
The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback — all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349
This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach — compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC — features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5’s 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)
A personal blender can make a great holiday gift. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a head start on your 2023 health goals. Either way, it’s currently an unbeatable deal at only $20.
This personal blender lets you blend, mix, and chop your favorite smoothie ingredients or food items in seconds. The blender comes with a 16 oz tall cup, a short cup, a party mug, two resealable lids, a to-go lid and a recipe guide.
Magic Bullet personal blender, $20 (reduced from $35)
The 20-piece Beautiful cookware set with a ceramic non-stick coating is oven safe to 500ºF and compatible with induction cooktops. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 3-quart saucepan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and steamer insert, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors.
The set is available in four aesthetically pleasing colors, all with gold handles. Dishwasher safe but hand wash recommended. Rated 4.9 stars at Walmart.
20-piece Drew Barrymore Beautiful kitchen cookware set, $119 (reduced from $199)
This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.
Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons — it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that’s bright enough for use in partial sun.
55″ Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Build the Madrigal house from “Encanto” with 587 Lego pieces. It’s a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.
Lego Disney “Encanto” the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year’s resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $94 (reduced from $200)
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry — it won’t last.)
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
CBS Essentials readers can’t get enough of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ kitchenware — it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
Available in four colors.
The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
This holiday-themed mug planter featuring Charlie the basset hound comes with a real, live dark pink poinsettia with at least five blooms. The low-maintenance plant makes a great decoration for you home — and a great gift to bring for holiday hosts.
The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6″ mug planter: $32 (reduced from $40)
Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here’s a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.
Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.
Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.
Shopping for young kids? No problem — there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an ‘Elf’ playset and a Disney princess playset.
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for the holidays.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)
This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets — and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its “detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.” It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that’s great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn’t enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $450 (reduced from $550)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)
This 7-in-1 air fryer has 7 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake, rotisserie and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option and cooking timer. You can even cook two different foods using different functions at once thanks to the air fryer’s dual-basket design.
Right now, you can get this 4.9-star-rated air fryer for only $60 during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Gourmia 7-in-1 air fryer, $68 (reduced from $99)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $73 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $45.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $45 (reduced from $80)
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $145 (reduced from $200)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.
Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they’re protected even when you’re sweating on them every day.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)
As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life.
