Video Review: One Month With the New M2 MacBook Air – MacRumors

Apple in July released the redesigned MacBook Air, one of the first machines to feature the second-generation M2 chip. MacRumors videographer Dan has been using the new MacBook on a daily basis, so we thought we’d do a deep dive into his experience for MacRumors readers who might still be considering a purchase.

Make sure to watch the video up above to see everything Dan has to say about the MacBook Air, but spoiler alert: We think that this is the best Mac notebook option for most people. It’s sleek, compact, modern, and blazingly fast with the updated ‌M2‌. It’s more expensive than the M1 model, but the ‌M2‌ chip and fresh design are going to be worth it for many people.

Have an ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

